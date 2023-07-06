Judge Fiffie accused of impeding law enforcement investigations; hearing scheduled for September

EDGARD — St. John the Baptist Parish Judge Vercell Fiffie has been accused of impeding law enforcement investigations by refusing to sign search warrants, according to allegations filed with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, September 25-26, at the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero Jr. Courthouse, located at 400 Royal St. in New Orleans.

Fiffie, who began his six-year term in Division A of the 40 th Judicial District Court in 2020, has formally denied the accusations.

The Louisiana Judiciary Commission has the authority to evaluate and investigate allegations of misconduct of judges. According to the state Constitution, the Louisiana Supreme Court cannot discipline or remove a judge from office until a recommendation is received from the Louisiana Judiciary Committee. Before a recommendation can be made, the Judiciary Committee must investigate the complaint and hold an evidentiary hearing that is open to the public.

A recommendation of discipline will be filed with the Supreme Court if the conduct matter is serious. In other instances, the evidentiary hearing may result in: the complaint being closed; the accused judge being sent a public counseling letter with a reminder, caution, or admonishment; or an agreement with the judge to defer sending the matter to the Supreme Court if he or she takes actions to correct his/her conduct and remains on probation for a designated period of time.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

