Britney Spears reacts to horrible situation with NBA star

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and one of the most hyped prospects in the sport’s history, is already engulfed in an off-court scandal despite having yet to play a single game.

TMZ broke the news that a member of Wembanyama’s security team backhand slapped pop star Britney Spears in the face Wednesday night in Las Vegas when she sought a photograph with the basketball star. TMZ has since obtained photographs of the incident.

Spears broke her silence on the incident Thursday evening.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me, and I have had my fair share of them,” Spears wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.

“It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Spears went on to note that she’s dealt with adoring fans for decades and her security team never handled the situation in a similar fashion.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

TMZ reported that “Vegas police brass” met “face-to-face” with Spears about the investigation into this incident. Charges have yet to be filed.

