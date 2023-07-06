Open in App
The El Paso Times

Damage by vandals to Star on the Mountain repaired, set to light up bright Thursday night

By Times staff report,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaoGE_0nIStvig00

The Star on the Mountain was set to light up again Thursday night, officials with the El Paso Chamber said in a news release.

“We continue to work alongside the police to identify the suspects that vandalized the Star, and we will look for ways to prevent such incidents in the future,” officials said in a news release.

On June 30, officials announced criminals had damaged the Star on the Mountain.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can alert authorities yet remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy