WKRN News 2

Hendersonville toddler hailed a hero for saving grandparents from house fire

By Andy Cordan,

8 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little boy almost three years old is being hailed a hero after he alerted his grandparents to a fireworks fire that was just minutes away from possibly consuming the family’s Hendersonville home.

It all happened at around 9:30 Tuesday night on the Fourth of July.

The Dold family had just finished shooting off fireworks in front of their home. Bob Dold put the spent fireworks in a garbage bucket and then stored that near the garage on the side of the house.

Burn units see increase in firework-related injuries around the holiday

The Dolds just so happened to be watching their grandson, Gabriel, who is almost three years old.

Because the child was hungry, the family stayed up for a while longer, while Gabriel’s grandmother fixed little Gabriel a late night snack.

“Had he not spent the night, had he not been hungry, we would have been in bed and lost the whole house,” Bob said.

Nobody knew it at the time, but the spent fireworks stored in a plastic garbage can outside the garage ignited the house on fire, and the flames were creeping closer to the attic.

Thankfully, the Dolds had a smoke detector in the garage that was actually installed years earlier by the Hendersonville Fire Department.

That alarm started to beep.

It’s then that Gabriel said, “What’s that beeping sound, Grammy?”

Mrs. Dold told News 2 she didn’t hear the beeping in the garage, but Gabriel was insistent, so she yelled for husband Bob to check it out.

Bob said when he went to the garage and opened the door, he was shocked and just started to react.

Middle TN shelters take in strays following Fourth of July fireworks

“So I go out in the garage and it is full of smoke, absolutely full of smoke. So I open the garage doors, see the flames shooting outside, grabbed a fire extinguisher, put it out, and got the garden hose and doused it, which we should have done originally in hindsight.”

Fire Chief Scotty Bush said a few more minutes and the fire could have been catastrophic.

“It’s probably two to three minutes away from getting into the soffits and up into the attic of the house. If (Gabriel) didn’t recognize the smoke detectors going off and making and being persistence about the noise being there, they would have been in bed and had a fully engulfed house fire,” Bush said.

Bob knew his grandson staying over was part of a divine intervention.

“You know God had a plan to take care of this. Having Gabe over, having him be hungry, it could’ve been much worse. He is a savior. Had he not heard the beeping, the smoke detector, we could have lost the whole home and maybe worse,” Bob said.

When asked what he would say to his grandson, Bob said, “Gabriel you are a hero. Thank you for saving Poppy and Grammy.”

Fireworks rules, laws vary across Middle Tennessee

According to Grammy, when asked about the fire, little Gabe said proudly, “I’m a hero.”

Bush said that on July 25 at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the fire department plans to award Gabriel a life-saving award to recognize his heroism.

The fire department would like to warn everyone to thoroughly douse hot coals, fireworks, and embers with ample water to make sure the flames do not reignite, and to have fire extinguishers and smoke detectors in all homes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy