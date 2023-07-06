Magic Rival Dejounte Murray Signs Contract Extension with Hawks

JULY 6 DEJOUNTE MURAY SIGNS EXTENSION A rival of the Orlando Magic is sticking around the Southeast Division for a while.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes , Murray has signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks.

Murray was traded to the Hawks by the San Antonio Spurs last summer for three first-round picks, but Atlanta failed to get further in the postseason this year. Now under contract for four more years, the Hawks hope that their fortunes will change.

JUNE 29 LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER The Orlando Magic is gearing up for the Las Vegas Summer League and has released its roster for the five-game showcase.

Here's a look at who made the team ...

Among the notable players are rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Caleb Houstan and Kevon Harris are the only players from last year's roster to make an appearance. The team also features five-year veteran D.J. Wilson and 2022 NBA champion Quinndary Weatherspoon.

JUNE 26 DAMIAN LILLARD INTERESTED IN HEAT TRADE The Orlando Magic could see its in-state rival improve tremendously this offseason.

According to The Athletic , Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has "serious interest" in a trade to the Miami Heat should his team fail to improve the supporting cast around him in the pacific northwest.

Lillard, 32, signed a contract extension last July, signifying his desire to remain with the Blazers, but given how the past season went, Portland could be heading for a rebuild, which could prompt a request to be moved.

JUNE 23 MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Sat. July 8, Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Mon. July 10, Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Wed. July 12, New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Thu. July 13, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m., ESPN2

JUNE 17 HEAT FINALIST IN BEAL SWEEPSTAKES

A trade between two Southeast Division rivals could come into fruition in the coming days.

According to The Athletic , the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are in "serious talks" with the Washington Wizards for a blockbuster trade to acquire Bradley Beal.

Beal, who turns 30 this month, has a no-trade clause but has begun talking to teams to seek a deal.

JUNE 16 MJ SELLS HORNETS

Michael Jordan is selling part of his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

After 13 years of owning a stake in the Charlotte franchise -- a division rival of the Orlando Magic -- Jordan is transferring his ownership to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for $3 billion, per ESPN .

Jordan will remain a minority owner of the franchise.

JUNE 15 MAGIC NEW LOGO

The Orlando Magic is celebrating its 35th season in 2023-24 and the franchise has a new logo to celebrate the occasion.

The logo pays homage to the original logo from the 1989-90 season with the stars and blue basketball with the present-day font.

JUNE 13 MAGIC EX AARON GORDON CELEBRATING IN STREETS AFTER FINALS WIN

Following the Denver Nuggets' Game 5 win against the Miami Heat that clinched the championship, former Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon went into the sea of people in downtown Denver to celebrate the win.

Gordon was drafted by the Magic with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and played in Orlando until he was traded in 2021.

JUNE 12 NUGGETS WIN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Denver Nuggets are hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

Nikola Jokic, a two-time league MVP, was named Finals MVP for his efforts.

It's the first championship in the 56-year history of the Nuggets franchise.

JUNE 8 PAOLO POPS INTO HEAT PRACTICE

The Miami Heat is preparing for Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, a game that it needs to win in order to tie the series.

While practicing, the Heat had a special guest familiar to Orlando Magic fans ... Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

Banchero is serving as an NBA Finals correspondent.

The comments on the tweet had a lot of Heat fans hoping to pry Paolo down south, but the Magic will not be parting ways with the No. 1 overall pick anytime soon.

JUNE 5 JAY SCRUBB WAIVED

The Orlando Magic is making a change to its roster. The team announced in a press release Monday morning that Jay Scrubb is being waived.

Scrubb, 22, played in two games for the Magic this past season after signing a two-way contract in March.

The team now has an open two-way spot, which it will likely use during the draft.

JUNE 4 HEAT WINS NBA FINALS GAME 2

The Denver Nuggets won't be going for a sweep in the NBA Finals after losing to the Miami Heat in Game 2 Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic scored 41 for the Nuggets, but Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 20+ to give the Heat the win.

JUNE 2 SUNS HIRE FRANK VOGEL

The Phoenix Suns are filling in their head coaching vacancy.

According to The Athletic , the Suns are hiring former Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel to the same position.

Vogel last coached for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-22, where he won the 2020 NBA championship. Now, he'll be tasked to do the same with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leading the way.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.