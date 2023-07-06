Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence After Being Hit By Spurs Security Guard

Britney Spears is breaking her silence after reportedly getting slapped by a San Antonio Spurs security guard. The singer took to her Instagram to give her side of the story saying she simple just tapped the ball player on shoulder.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them I was not prepared for what happened last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

She continued, “I get swarmed by police all the time. In fact, that night I was swamped by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them. This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.” She shared.

As we previously reported, incident happened at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel around 8:30 PM. Britney was with her husband, Sam Asghari, and 2 others walking over to the restaurant when she was swarmed by fans. Once she finally got inside Catch, she noticed Victor. Britney, who is said to be a fan of the athlete reportedly went over to ask if they could take a photo together. She tapped him on his back, right shoulder to get his attention. However, that’s when Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs Damian Smith allegedly backhanded her instantly.

Spears’ husband also released a statement prior to Britney and said, “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for your support.”

