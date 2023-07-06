Open in App
KTNV 13 Action News

Penn & Teller show extended through 2026

By Jarah Wright,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2795Yq_0nISpbSE00

The magical duo of Penn & Teller will continue to call the Rio home.

On Wednesday, Dreamscape, which owns the Rio, said the pair's show has been extended and will run through the end of 2026.

"We are thrilled to continue the partnership with Penn & Teller," said Dreamscape President of Entertainment & Gaming, Trevor Scherrer. "Penn & Teller are icons in entertainent and their show continues to be a must see for Las Vegas visitors. We are honored to have them as part of the Rio as we reimagine this iconic resort."

Penn & Teller's Las Vegas show has been running for more than 22 years and they are the current longest-running headliners in Las Vegas history. The pair recently celebrated 48 years of performing together and have won eight awards as Las Vegas Magicians of the Year.

In early August, the duo will shoot the 10th season of their hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! in the Penn & Teller theater.

Their show returns to the Rio today. Tickets start at $60.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
City of Las Vegas announces summer pool schedules, events
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Vegas Vic is once again helping illuminate the Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Mandalay Bay introduces four shark breeds at new 'Rocky Coast' exhibit
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Las Vegas Valley under five-day excessive heat warning
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Caesars Palace guest goes home with jackpot worth over $10K
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Fremont Street 'Vegas Vic' fully illuminated after 'multiple complaints'
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Tyler Hubbard hitting the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort
Enterprise, NV1 day ago
Suspect in Caesars Palace barricade says he flew to Vegas to escape CO charges
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Business leaders celebrate impact of Golden Knights' championship win
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Venetian properties to end free parking by end of summer
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
WWII veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Hotel room heists on the rise with guests targeted while sleeping
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New movement keeps pressure on City of Las Vegas to build its own animal shelter
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas family recovering from nightmare Fourth of July fire
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Wynn's Vegas Loop station near complete; expected to operate early 2024
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police: At least 2 of 10 dogs left in vehicle in triple-digit heat found dead
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Community Ambulance: Heat-related emergency calls double from June to July
Henderson, NV15 hours ago
Suspect in Caesars Palace hostage situation to be extradited to Colorado
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Navigating heat and exercise during extreme weather
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
One person taken to Las Vegas hospital after Thursday fire
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Life Is Beautiful looking for local artists to contribute to 2023 festival
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Gilcrease Orchard asking for apple picking volunteers for cider production
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas small business owners expecting Amazon Prime Day boom
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Pedestrian road deaths rising, nearly one a day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Suspect identified in barricade, hostage situation at Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
$1,000 reward for information leading to suspect using crossbow on rabbits
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson wins ESPY award for Best WNBA Player
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy