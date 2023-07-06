Open in App
KLFY News 10

Woman connects with hero who saved her mother from drowning in coulee

By Natalie Mills,

8 days ago

( KLFY ) — After sharing her story on Facebook, a woman has reconnected with the man who saved her mother’s life after she hydroplaned into a ditch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5gU0_0nISpaZV00

In a Facebook post, Tracy Trahan explains how her mother, Linda, was traveling on Highway 167 between Maurice and Abbeville during yesterday’s rain when she hydroplaned into a drainage ditch. Time became crucial as water was quickly filling the ditch.

Linda tried calling Trahan’s sister, but her phone couldn’t connect. After finally reaching her, Linda screamed for Trahan’s sister to, “call 911. I am in a ditch in water and I cannot get out and I don’t know exactly where I am.”

Trahan began calling friends and family to drive around the area to locate Linda.

Trahan was desperately calling her mother with no answer. Finally, the ringing stopped. On the other end she heard a man’s voice say, “What is your name? Come through this way.”

Trahan says she cried knowing someone was with her mother.

When she arrived at the scene, her mother was safe. Overwhelmed by the situation, Trahan was unable to properly thank the men that had helped Linda out of the ditch.

Within thirty minutes, Linda’s car was completely submerged in water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8s3p_0nISpaZV00

Trahan posted the story on her Facebook page, hoping to find the men that saved her mother’s life. Finally, she got in touch with Phillip Norris, whom she now thanks for helping Linda.

According to his Facebook comments, Norris helped pull Linda out of the passenger side of the car before personally carrying her on his back to escape the ditch. He says despite the situation, Linda was most worried about her tennis shoes.

The post has received dozens of comments and shares showing praise for Norris’s heroic actions and support for Linda and her family.

Trahan has started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of a new car for Linda.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Abbeville, LA newsLocal Abbeville, LA
Maurice man arrested in shooting, father arrested next day on assault charges
Maurice, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local MMA Fighter showcase talent in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Another heat wave for Acadiana
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Day two of “Air it Out” STM 7-on-7 tournament concludes with large schools
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Chick-fil-As announce major developments
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Tracking the Tropics: New hurricane outlook predicts ‘above-average’ season
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Opelousas Concert for a Cure benefiting St. Jude Hospital
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Alvin Kamara reaches plea deal, will pay more than $100k, do community service
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Welcomes Transfer Sam Roe to 2024 Roster
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Guilty plea marks 7th conviction in southeast Louisiana dogfighting operation
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Opioid and drug crisis addressed through drug court program
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Former LSU basketball star hit, killed by car in Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
These 4 new Louisiana laws aim to help cancer patients
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy