Carolina Hurricanes’ top NHL prospects set to hit the ice for 2023 development camp

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday afternoon that women’s hockey champion and Raleigh area native Alyssa Gagliardi will be a member of this year’s summer development camp coaching staff, alongside the franchise’s development coaches and assistant coach Jeff Daniels.

A member of the NHLCA Female Coaches’ Development Program, Gagliardi will also return to Raleigh to work alongside the Hurricanes’ coaches at some point during the 2023-24 season.

“We’re excited to learn from Alyssa, and we think her vast experience as a player and coach at both the collegiate and professional levels will be a great asset to our camp,” Canes president and GM Don Waddell said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Alyssa to continue improving as a coach while providing a fresh perspective to our players and coaches.”

Last year, Gagliardi was an assistant coach for the Neumann University men’s ice hockey program. She was the only woman coaching an NCAA men’s ice hockey team from the bench in 2022-23. Gagliardi also served as a skill development coach for the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, and participated in the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which aims to provide insider access, hands-on coaching and networking opportunities to participants.

And shortly after the Canes announced Gagliardi’s return to the program, they announced the rest of the on-ice participants in the development camp.

Twenty-three players, including five of the Canes’ 2023 draft picks, are heading to Invisalign Arena for the Carolina Hurricanes development camp from July 10-13. The full roster and schedule was announced Thursday evening, Of the 23 players, there are 12 forwards, seven defesemen and four goalies.

Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Bradly Nadeau shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the thirtieth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The list of invites include 2023 first round pick Bradly Nadeau, and his brother, Josh. Goalie Yaniv Perets is also attending development camp as a free agent. Maxim Namestnikov, who played with the OHL’s Guelph Storm and Sarnia Sting last season, is the other invitee.

The majority of athletes come from the 2021 and 2022 draft classes, making it either their second or third time in the Hurricanes’ development camp program.

Other players include 2019 draft picks Massimo Rizzo and Domenick Fensore, who played collegiate hockey in Denver and Boston University, respectively. Standout freshman Quinnipiac defender and 2023 draft pick Charles-Alexis Legault and USHL Cedar Rapids defenseman Bryce Montgomery are also both on the roster. One member of the 2020 draft class is attending this year — Lucas Mercuri, who played 33 games at UMass this season.

The four-day development camp includes fitness testing, skill sessions and off-ice training and educational sessions, culminating with a full-team, 3-on-3 tournament on July 13.

On-ice sessions are open to the public.