Illinois State Police murder arrest in Cumberland Co.

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Lance T. Newcomb from Robinson, IL, on Thursday for one count of First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

The Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8

was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a missing person,

55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner from Lerna, IL on June 8, 2023.

On June 27, 2023, the investigation led DCI agents to a rural address in Crawford County where

human remains were located. Three individuals were arrested for concealment of a homicidal

death which included Newcomb.

The remains were positively identified as Ryan L. Waggoner on July 6, 2023. The Cumberland

County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Lance T. Newcomb with one count of First-Degree

Murder.

Newcomb is currently in custody at the Crawford County Jail.

