Open in App
KSNT News

Old WWII artillery shell found near Olathe neighborhood

By Heidi SchmidtDave D'Marko,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkoF2_0nISnDOc00

OLATHE, Kan. — The site of a new Olathe neighborhood turned into an emergency scene Thursday afternoon.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the area near 119th and Nelson around noon after excavators working in the area found a 75 millimeter artillery shell from the World War II area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTONv_0nISnDOc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpLzz_0nISnDOc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ah0fB_0nISnDOc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEQrZ_0nISnDOc00
‘Who’s got the biggest fish now?’: Catfish karma hits Kansas family hard during fishing trip

Police called in specialists from Fort Riley to safely remove the device. The shell was live according to the military experts. That means it could technically explode at any time.

The military plans to move the shell and detonate in another location.

There are homes in the area, but Olathe police said no one was evacuated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Reports of storm damage roll in across northeast Kansas
Topeka, KS14 hours ago
2-vehicle crash reported in west Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Severe weather coverage over northeast Kansas
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juvenile dead after Friday Topeka shooting
Topeka, KS5 hours ago
Overnight work scheduled for I-70 in Topeka
Topeka, KS17 hours ago
Police say suspect arrested after man found dead near Kansas River in Lawrence
Lawrence, KS23 hours ago
Topeka highway to reopen for Country Stampede
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Road closure in Shawnee County extended
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Miles of new trails could be coming to Topeka soon
Topeka, KS1 day ago
With cashless system, say goodbye to toll booths on Kansas Turnpike soon
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Lawrence police officer injured during attack at treatment center
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Early morning shooting leads to motorcycle chase
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Water contamination temporarily closes Topeka pool
Topeka, KS2 days ago
‘ChiefsAholic’ waives extradition, will return to Kansas City to face charges
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Veteran Salute: Working sonar around the world
Topeka, KS1 day ago
How to stay safe at Country Stampede
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Prairie Band Casino and Resort gives back to the Community
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Wade fired with cause, denied severance pay
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka metro cuts back on bus services, here’s why
Topeka, KS2 days ago
‘Simple Memories’ will be displayed in Mexican Art Exhibit with Fiesta Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Federal Home Loan Bank stuffs the bus for Boys & Girls Club of Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Country Stampede kickoff party at Evergy Plaza
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Chiefs’ Champions Tour stopping in Topeka: Here’s what to know
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
7 Kansas City hospitals, dozens of clinics included in HCA Healthcare breach
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Evergy rate hike: hearings kick off on new plan
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Candidate for Topeka City Council District 2 appears on morning show
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
City of Topeka releases 2024 proposed budget
Topeka, KS17 hours ago
Shawnee County commissioner proposes $6M plan to address community needs
Topeka, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy