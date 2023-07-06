Open in App
The News Tribune

Update: Evacuation order lifted after wildfire threatened homes near Roy, WA

By Angelica Relente,

8 days ago

Update, 6:12 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook and Twitter that the evacuation notice has been lifted:

“South Pierce Fire has lifted the evacuation orders. Thank you for your patience and thank you to all fire personnel who worked diligently to protect our community.”

South Pierce Fire Assistant Chief Samuel Yount said the fire is now under the supervision of the state Department of Natural Resources . Yount expected crews to be on scene for the next 24 hours.

The fire burned mostly in brush underneath Bonneville Power Administration ’s high voltage power transmission lines, Yount said. When the fire spread into adjacent timber, the evacuation notices were made, he said.

The BPA cut the power to the lines for the safety considerations of fire crews and helicopters, Yount said.

The cause is under investigation.

Original post: South Pierce Fire & Rescue issued a level 3 evacuation notice Thursday afternoon for an area near Roy.

The evacuation notice is for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted 2:54 p.m. on social media.

Pierce County Firefighters posted on social media minutes after that crews are battling a “massive” wildfire.

Residents in the area must leave now as they are in immediate danger, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media. They must move away from the fire toward Yelm or Roy.

Those who need to evacuate animals or livestock can go to the Lacamas Community Center at 32113 8th Ave. S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yib5u_0nISmKgK00
Neighbor Ken Linke watches as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire beneath the high tension power lines along 82nd Avenue South in Roy, Washington, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Those who haven’t received a notice to evacuate need to prepare to do so, Pierce County posted 3:32 p.m. on social media.

Residents should place important papers and medicine in their vehicles. Pets should be inside their crate. No one in the area should travel north at this time, Pierce County posted on social media.

Pierce County posted an updated evacuation map about 4:30 p.m., with a wider circle for those who need to be ready to leave with little notice. Those in the smaller circle need to leave immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YekH_0nISmKgK00
Pierce County posted this evacuation map about 4:30 p.m. July 6, 2023. The post said anyone in the larger circle is level two, which means they need to be ready to leave with little notice. They need to monitor social media and have pets, medicine and important documents ready to go. Pierce County

South Pierce Fire Assistant Chief Samuel Yount told The News Tribune the fire is about 5 acres with power lines hanging above it.

There are three helicopters on the scene. Crews from the state Department of Natural Resources and Joint Base Lewis-McChord are present. There are about 50 people helping put out the fire, Yount said.

Yount didn’t immediately know how many residents were impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHKzv_0nISmKgK00
Fire crews keep watch over a wildfire beneath the high tension power lines along 82nd Avenue South in Roy, Washington, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

What should residents do during a wildfire evacuation? Review this guide to avoid danger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay2qM_0nISmKgK00
South Pierce Fire & Rescue issued a level 3 evacuation notice July 6, 2023 for an area near Roy. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Woman drowns in Washington river after paddleboard lanyard snags in water, cops say
Fall City, WA19 hours ago
Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses of northbound I-5 shooting
Fife, WA16 hours ago
Updated: I-5 back open in Tacoma after multiple lanes were closed following wreck Friday
Tacoma, WA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update: Fire marshal releases information about fatal house fire west of the Narrows
Gig Harbor, WA1 day ago
Crews are trying to trap a bear that’s been wandering near a popular Puyallup park
Puyallup, WA17 hours ago
Point Defiance Park extends early closures, saying it prompts feelings of safety
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
More controversy over big Pierce County homeless village as zoning decision challenged
Spanaway, WA1 day ago
2 bodies wound up in a Tacoma recycling plant. Here’s what the medical examiner found
Tacoma, WA18 hours ago
Police recover body found floating in lake at Tacoma park
Tacoma, WA11 hours ago
The telegram that forever put Tacoma on the map arrived 150 years ago Friday
Tacoma, WA21 hours ago
Hiker vanished for days after solo trip in Washington. Then rescuers saw him waving
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Update: Body found at Bonney Lake park. Detectives reopen the area after investigation
Bonney Lake, WA3 days ago
SR 16 drivers: Expect delays on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge during upcoming lane closures
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police near Lacey files wrongful death lawsuit
Lacey, WA2 days ago
Ballots are arriving: Here’s how much money Gig Harbor Fire is asking for, what it’d fund
Gig Harbor, WA1 hour ago
Our burn ban is Pierce County’s earliest in recent years. Who decides when it starts?
Gig Harbor, WA5 days ago
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Puyallup home, hits 81-year-old woman inside
Puyallup, WA1 day ago
Tacoma paper mill agrees to monetary penalty, new rules after air pollution violation
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Stranger broke into Northeast Tacoma home, robbed couple after raping woman, charges say
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Yes, you are seeing regular trolleys on new Hilltop line. But don’t try to catch a ride
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Rapid bus line on Pacific Ave. to start later, deliver less, cost a lot more. Here’s why
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Recent gun violence at Point Defiance Park prompts early closures this week
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Man, 19, charged with murder in Spanaway shooting. Victim found dead in the street
Spanaway, WA3 days ago
Driver who struck and killed a man moving a dead elk off the road has been sentenced
Covington, WA1 day ago
Fight over Tacoma renters’ rights will head to the November ballot after council vote
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Bird-watching elevates mood, decreases anxiety, WA experts say. Here’s how you can start
Tacoma, WA1 hour ago
He drove drunk in Parkland and hit another car, killing man, 72. Here’s his sentence
Parkland, WA2 days ago
JBLM airshow is back after 7 years and will feature Thunderbirds, B-17, vintage cars
Tacoma, WA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy