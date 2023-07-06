Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
The News Tribune
Update: Evacuation order lifted after wildfire threatened homes near Roy, WA
By Angelica Relente,
8 days ago
Update, 6:12 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook and Twitter that the evacuation notice has been lifted:
“South Pierce Fire has lifted the evacuation orders. Thank you for your patience and thank you to all fire personnel who worked diligently to protect our community.”
South Pierce Fire Assistant Chief Samuel Yount said the fire is now under the supervision of the state Department of Natural Resources . Yount expected crews to be on scene for the next 24 hours.
The fire burned mostly in brush underneath Bonneville Power Administration ’s high voltage power transmission lines, Yount said. When the fire spread into adjacent timber, the evacuation notices were made, he said.
The BPA cut the power to the lines for the safety considerations of fire crews and helicopters, Yount said.
The cause is under investigation.
Original post: South Pierce Fire & Rescue issued a level 3 evacuation notice Thursday afternoon for an area near Roy.
The evacuation notice is for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted 2:54 p.m. on social media.
