Update: Evacuation order lifted after wildfire threatened homes near Roy, WA

Update, 6:12 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook and Twitter that the evacuation notice has been lifted:

“South Pierce Fire has lifted the evacuation orders. Thank you for your patience and thank you to all fire personnel who worked diligently to protect our community.”

South Pierce Fire Assistant Chief Samuel Yount said the fire is now under the supervision of the state Department of Natural Resources . Yount expected crews to be on scene for the next 24 hours.

The fire burned mostly in brush underneath Bonneville Power Administration ’s high voltage power transmission lines, Yount said. When the fire spread into adjacent timber, the evacuation notices were made, he said.

The BPA cut the power to the lines for the safety considerations of fire crews and helicopters, Yount said.

The cause is under investigation.

Original post: South Pierce Fire & Rescue issued a level 3 evacuation notice Thursday afternoon for an area near Roy.

The evacuation notice is for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted 2:54 p.m. on social media.

Pierce County Firefighters posted on social media minutes after that crews are battling a “massive” wildfire.

Residents in the area must leave now as they are in immediate danger, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media. They must move away from the fire toward Yelm or Roy.

Those who need to evacuate animals or livestock can go to the Lacamas Community Center at 32113 8th Ave. S.

Neighbor Ken Linke watches as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire beneath the high tension power lines along 82nd Avenue South in Roy, Washington, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Those who haven’t received a notice to evacuate need to prepare to do so, Pierce County posted 3:32 p.m. on social media.

Residents should place important papers and medicine in their vehicles. Pets should be inside their crate. No one in the area should travel north at this time, Pierce County posted on social media.

Pierce County posted an updated evacuation map about 4:30 p.m., with a wider circle for those who need to be ready to leave with little notice. Those in the smaller circle need to leave immediately.

Pierce County posted this evacuation map about 4:30 p.m. July 6, 2023. The post said anyone in the larger circle is level two, which means they need to be ready to leave with little notice. They need to monitor social media and have pets, medicine and important documents ready to go. Pierce County

South Pierce Fire Assistant Chief Samuel Yount told The News Tribune the fire is about 5 acres with power lines hanging above it.

There are three helicopters on the scene. Crews from the state Department of Natural Resources and Joint Base Lewis-McChord are present. There are about 50 people helping put out the fire, Yount said.

Yount didn’t immediately know how many residents were impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fire crews keep watch over a wildfire beneath the high tension power lines along 82nd Avenue South in Roy, Washington, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

