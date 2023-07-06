Man shot, killed in DC served along US Army in Afghanistan, worked as Lyft driver

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An online fundraising effort for the family of a man who was shot and killed in D.C. said he was a Lyft driver who served alongside U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan.

Police found 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar of Alexandria, Va. shot inside a car shortly after midnight on Monday, July 3. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

Jeramie Malone, the organizer of the fundraiser, said that he got a text telling her that Ahmad Yar had been killed.

“I really couldn’t believe what I… was seeing. My heart sank, and it’s still kind of hard to process that… it’s real,” she said. “It’s really devastating. He was such a wonderful person.”

The fundraiser said that Ahmad Yar was a “local national interpreter” while he was in Afghanistan. He helped the U.S. Army for a decade and came to the U.S. with his family in August of 2021, following the Afghan government’s collapse.

Malone said that 10 years was “really above average” in terms of how long interpreters serve.

“It was a huge sacrifice that he was very proud of,” Malone said.

The fundraiser said that Ahmad Yar was the only provider for his wife, who doesn’t speak English, and four children. His children’s ages range from 15 months old to 13 years old.

“I don’t know anybody who loves their children more than Nasrat. He really, really adored his children,” Malone said.

“I couldn’t believe it. I still cannot believe it, he’s not with us. He’s not only my cousin, he’s my bestfriend from childhood,” said Mohammad Admadi, Ahmad Yar’s cousin. “We leave a country because of security and war. He thought America was safe, that’s why he brought his kids here.”

Admadi said his cousin not only provided for his family in the US, but that he also sent money back to family in Afghanistan.

Family and friends told DC News Now that Ahmad Yar was driving late at night because he was trying to catch up with bills.

Lyft provided the following statement to DC News Now in an email:

Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation. Lyft spokesperson

“While Nasrat had very little to give, he was always willing to help and he was always reaching out. He was always checking in on friends and family,” Malone said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Anyone with any information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Admadi said he wants to see justice for his cousin.

“Everyone wants justice for his family and for his kids. And we want law enforcement to follow those suspects. We want them to feel the pain of a 15 month old that’s calling every time, ‘papa, papa,” he said.

