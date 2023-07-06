Open in App
DC News Now

Man shot, killed in DC served along US Army in Afghanistan, worked as Lyft driver

By Mariel CarboneMakea Luzader,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LvCX_0nISlV6s00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An online fundraising effort for the family of a man who was shot and killed in D.C. said he was a Lyft driver who served alongside U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan.

Police found 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar of Alexandria, Va. shot inside a car shortly after midnight on Monday, July 3. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

DC police investigating 11th Street Northeast fatal shooting

Jeramie Malone, the organizer of the fundraiser, said that he got a text telling her that Ahmad Yar had been killed.

“I really couldn’t believe what I… was seeing. My heart sank, and it’s still kind of hard to process that… it’s real,” she said. “It’s really devastating. He was such a wonderful person.”

The fundraiser said that Ahmad Yar was a “local national interpreter” while he was in Afghanistan. He helped the U.S. Army for a decade and came to the U.S. with his family in August of 2021, following the Afghan government’s collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlgap_0nISlV6s00
(Images courtesy of Abdul Mateen Rahmati)

Malone said that 10 years was “really above average” in terms of how long interpreters serve.

“It was a huge sacrifice that he was very proud of,” Malone said.

The fundraiser said that Ahmad Yar was the only provider for his wife, who doesn’t speak English, and four children. His children’s ages range from 15 months old to 13 years old.

“I don’t know anybody who loves their children more than Nasrat. He really, really adored his children,” Malone said.

“I couldn’t believe it. I still cannot believe it, he’s not with us. He’s not only my cousin, he’s my bestfriend from childhood,” said Mohammad Admadi, Ahmad Yar’s cousin. “We leave a country because of security and war. He thought America was safe, that’s why he brought his kids here.”

Admadi said his cousin not only provided for his family in the US, but that he also sent money back to family in Afghanistan.

Man wanted in Fairfax County sexual assaults may be tied to Loudoun County assault

Family and friends told DC News Now that Ahmad Yar was driving late at night because he was trying to catch up with bills.

Lyft provided the following statement to DC News Now in an email:

Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.

Lyft spokesperson

“While Nasrat had very little to give, he was always willing to help and he was always reaching out. He was always checking in on friends and family,” Malone said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Anyone with any information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Admadi said he wants to see justice for his cousin.

“Everyone wants justice for his family and for his kids. And we want law enforcement to follow those suspects. We want them to feel the pain of a 15 month old that’s calling every time, ‘papa, papa,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
2 men shot, killed on DC university campuses 8 days apart
Washington, DC1 day ago
DC man shot, killed in Oxon Hill convenience store
Oxon Hill, MD2 days ago
Family of man shot dead by off-duty DC police commander sues him, city for $25 million
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
75-year-old Philadelphia man killed by driver trying to get away from Secret Service near National Mall in DC
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Photos, videos of storms, rainbows make its way around DMV
Washington, DC12 hours ago
‘Shame on you’: Shoppers accuse Christmas Tree Shops of deceitful pricing during closeout ‘sale’
Lynnfield, MA2 days ago
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Desperate search for missing Oklahoma boys comes to heartbreaking end: ‘A very tragic event’
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
These are the best fries in the DMV, according to Google reviews
Washington, DC1 day ago
VIDEO: Man drives ATV into Ohio police cruiser
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
Police looking for suspects involved in DC shooting
Washington, DC11 hours ago
DMV residents could see a longer allergy season this year
Bethesda, MD17 hours ago
5 people shot in Bladensburg after leaving funeral
Bladensburg, MD20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy