Grovespring man sentenced to 20 years for child sex crimes

By Tony Nguyen,

8 days ago

GROVESPRING, Mo. – A man was sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, James Michael Justice, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Justice was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On November 21, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The press release said Justice was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, when troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at his home. They seized three cell phones and two laptop computers. Investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Justice’s cell phone.

Justice also faces felony state charges for child molestation and sexual conduct involving a child under 15.

