Open in App
FOX 28 Spokane

Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man convicted of setting up smuggling trip that killed 13 in California gets 15 years in prison
Holtville, CA1 day ago
Man recaptured after running when deal cutting 16 years off murder sentence was revoked
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Teenage Mastermind Behind Massive Cryptocurrency Scam Could Face 135 Years in Prison
Orlando, FL16 hours ago
Coeur d’Alene man indicated for murder in Alaska following Kootenai County prison sentence
Coeur D'alene, ID2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Colorado appeals court upholds conviction of man responsible for 2018 dragging death
Aurora, CO7 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY6 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Experts say Inland Northwest has good chance of seeing Northern Lights on Friday
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy