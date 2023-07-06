Open in App
KESQ News Channel 3

Local assemblymembers secure $1M funding for DAP Health in state budget

By Jesus Reyes,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkdqO_0nISjdIE00

Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R- Bermuda Dunes) and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) secured a $1 million appropriation for DAP Health in the 2023-24 state budget, their offices announced on Thursday.

DAP Health serves more than 10,000 residents of the Coachella Valley. That number is sure to grow as DAP Health completes its acquisition of Borrego Health , which has clinics all throughout Southern California, serving more than 120,500 patients.

“I have been impressed by the good work done by the professional staff and more than 400 people who volunteer with DAP Health. This money will help them in their work to serve a diverse patient population in a variety of disciplines, including HIV care, primary care, women’s health, and social programs that benefit some of the desert’s most medically underserved residents,” Wallis said.

“Our medically underserved region relies on health centers like DAP Health to access vital primary and preventative health care. The success of this $1 million state budget victory will support DAP Health as they expand the comprehensive reach of their services to more residents and help us lay a foundation for a healthier community,” shared Garcia.

“All of us at DAP Health are extremely grateful to Assemblymembers Greg Wallis and Eduardo Garcia, Governor Gavin Newsom, and Assembly Budget Committee Chair Phil Ting for working together to grant us $1 million dollars from the recently finalized 2023-2024 state budget,” said DAP Health CEO David Brinkman. “These monies not only contribute to our Vision Forward campaign, launched so that we may grow from currently serving 10,000 patients annually at our Palm Springs campus to 25,000 patients per year by 2025. They also help set the stage for our headquarters to become an even more invaluable training ground for the 24 new providers we are hiring on behalf of the additional 23 clinics and 130,000 patients soon to be under our watch thanks to DAP Health’s acquisition of the Borrego Health system."

Earlier this year, Assemblymember Wallis named DAP Health the 47 th Assembly District’s Non-Profit of the Year.

The post Local assemblymembers secure $1M funding for DAP Health in state budget appeared first on KESQ .

