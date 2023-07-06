Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh leaders want to expand Bakery Square

By Talia Kirkland,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXIAQ_0nISjH4M00

City of Pittsburgh leaders want to expand Bakery Square down Penn Avenue to the busway.

“You’ll see new apartments, new expansion of businesses, new retail just a vibrant new community,” said Councilman Reverend Ricky Burgess as he explained new legislation to expand Bakery Square.

Apartments, office space, outdoor areas, and retail, Pittsburgh City Council will decide if Bakery Square can expand in East Liberty.

“It’ll go from East Liberty Boulevard down basically to Target,” Burgess explained.

The highlighted area shows where the new development will be located. Next to the current bakery square and the adjacent neighborhood of Larimer.

In addition to the mixed-development plan, Walnut Capital, the developers behind the project, have agreed to help fund a $25 million effort to build and rehab 100 homes in the Larimer community.

“We are using the expansion of Bakery Square to use corporate resources to rebuild Black communities. It is the last missing piece of our work,” Burgess said.

A plan Burgess said has been years in the making and has the support of both the Larimer Consensus Group and East Liberty Development Inc.

We asked community members if the plan had their support.

“It’s going to make it a much more attractive place to be, and I am excited about that,” said Reverend Deryck Tanes.

Reverend Deryck Tanes and Dr. James Johnson Jr. Run the city’s oldest African American music school in nearby Homewood and agree that expanding development and creating housing will help make the city a more attractive place to visit and live.

“Now we have a place that when. you have out-of-town guests you can take them to and feel good about it, and now that I know the purpose behind the plan, I wish more cities would model after what we are doing here,” said Dr. Johnson, the founder of the Afro American Music Institute

If approved, the proposed plan will be built in phases over the next three to four years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
  • Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert
  • VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
    Drivers unhappy with parking rate increases across City of Pittsburgh
    Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
    New hotel coming to North Hills
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    Budweiser Clydesdales making several stops in Pittsburgh while recognizing nonprofit
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    City officials launch My Pittsburgh app, asking for public input
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    Mayor Ed Gainey addresses recent gun violence in Pittsburgh with statement
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces includes 17 from Pittsburgh area
    Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
    This Upper St. Clair home is for sale for $2.3M (photos)
    Upper Saint Clair, PA21 hours ago
    Counterfeit money used at local stores could be part of a bigger operation, Cranberry police say
    Cranberry Township, PA15 hours ago
    Black Music Festival, North Side Music Festival draw crowds to Pittsburgh for the weekend
    Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
    Strong storms cause damage, knock out power in Pittsburgh region
    Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
    ‘We will do our part’: 20 drug-related arrests in same area of Downtown Pittsburgh spark concerns
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    Family of 2 women shot near Brighton Heights swimming pool asking for answers
    Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
    USPS looking to fill immediate openings during upcoming job fairs
    Brownsville, PA2 days ago
    Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power from Thursday storms
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    Man dead, 2 others injured in Munhall shooting
    Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
    Special concealed carry permit event planned in Glassport Saturday
    Glassport, PA1 day ago
    Woman suing after SWAT raided, searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect
    Monroeville, PA2 days ago
    Anti-violence summit continues on heels of violent week in the city
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    17-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of teen in Aliquippa surrenders to police
    Aliquippa, PA21 hours ago
    1 woman killed, 1 injured in shooting near park in Brighton Heights; suspect in custody
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    UPMC trauma therapist offering free services to kids in need following fatal Beaver County shootings
    Aliquippa, PA14 hours ago
    Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store
    Mount Pleasant, PA23 hours ago
    Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty, jury decides
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
    Seven Fields, PA1 day ago
    Woman accused of using someone else’s identity, attempting to purchase car from local dealership
    Castle Shannon, PA16 hours ago
    Baby rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in Etna, police say
    Etna, PA1 day ago
    ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy