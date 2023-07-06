Open in App
Miami Herald

Tractor-trailer of beer crashes on top of cars, killing two on I-95, Virginia cops say

By Irene Wright,

8 days ago

A three-vehicle crash left two men dead and another arrested when a tractor-trailer overturned on top of other cars on I-95, Virginia State Police said.

Around 4:45 a.m. on July 5, state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 136 mile marker of Interstate 95 in Stafford County, according to a July 6 Facebook post.

Police said a tractor-trailer hauling 78,000 pounds of beer was traveling north when it tried to change lanes, WUSA reported.

The truck was in the center lane when it moved right and crashed into a 2014 Nissan Altima, police said.

The force of the collision caused the truck and the Nissan to veer left, hitting a 2010 Subaru Forester, according to police.

“All three vehicles continued off the left side of I-95 and struck the guardrail before the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the two vehicles,” police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 50, and the driver of the Subaru, 67, were both killed as a result of the crash, WRIC reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 58-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, WRIC reported.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for nearly five hours while the scene was being investigated and cleared, WUSA reported.

Police said the driver was later charged with reckless driving, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Virginia State Police, according to a tweet on July 6.

The crash occurred in Stafford County, about 45 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Three kids killed after driver stops in middle of bridge on I-95, Florida troopers say

Woman repeatedly rams boyfriend’s car and dies crashing into ditch, Texas cops say

Teen in moving car shot firework at police cruiser with cop inside, Kentucky cops say

Wandering 3-year-old is hit and killed on busy Florida road at 3:30 a.m., sheriff says

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Three kids killed after driver stops in middle of bridge on I-95, Florida troopers say
Jacksonville, FL11 days ago
Hospital in Alabama treats its first animal patient ever: a big sea turtle named Kale
Decatur, AL14 hours ago
See adorable sea lion pup share heartwarming moment with mom at Pennsylvania zoo
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gun found after deadly crash connects driver to months-old shooting, Florida cops say
Deltona, FL1 day ago
A driver stopped in the middle of a road — and then he attacked, Florida sheriff says
Cocoa, FL2 days ago
Soccer king Lionel Messi is a Miami guy now. It’s time to meet his lovely wife
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Two women shot and set on fire months apart, Alabama cops say. Now, one man charged
Birmingham, AL18 hours ago
Clerk prints wrong ticket for Virginia lottery player. Mistake pays off in a big way
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Black & Decker’s warning: ‘Counterfeit’ screws don’t meet Miami-Dade storm standards
Hialeah, FL2 days ago
Retired Judge A. Leo Adderly dies at 84; he helped push for social justice, leaves legacy of public service in Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
Inter Miami beefs up security, adds seats, VIP areas as Lionel Messi joins team
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Messi mania! We take a look at the world’s most famous soccer star’s new life in Miami
Miami, FL1 day ago
FAMU AD rejects Orange Blossom Classic renewal contract, ending long standing partnership
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Man tracks down and kills 3 men after dispute at Florida store, then calls 911, cops say
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy