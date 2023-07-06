Columbus police arrest 50 people, seize drugs in crackdown on illegal weapons

Fifty people were arrested in June in four of the city’s most violent neighborhoods, resulting in the seizure of 30 illegal firearms, the Columbus Police Department said Thursday.

As part of an operation called “Honey Badger,” police also seized over $15,800 in drugs, according to a news release.

Columbus police conducted over 729 investigative stops over eight nights as part of an effort to locate and arrest people who had illegal firearms, police said in a release.

During the stops, police seized marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, THC and oxycodone along with nearly $10,000 in cash, according to officials.

The operation led to the following:

47 outstanding warrants cleared

153 traffic citations issued

96 traffic warnings issued

36 vehicles that fled & were not pursued

8 principal summons arrests

$9,904 in cash seized

1,421 grams of marijuana seized ($14,210 street value)

7 grams of cocaine seized ($350 street value)

12 grams of methamphetamine ($510 street value)

18 ecstasy tablets seized ($180 street value)

33.6 grams of THC edibles seized ($336 street value)

19 oxycodone pills seized ($285 street value)

The Columbus Police Department worked in conjunction with other local agencies, including the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County School District Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus State University Police.