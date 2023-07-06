Experts warn Virginia travelers against hotel phone scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the summer travel season picks up, the Better Business Bureau is warning people of a hotel phone scam that tries to steal your credit card information.

Whether you are staying home this summer or hitting the road, Barry Moore with the Better Business Bureau is warning customers that scammers could be just a phone call away.

“It continues to be every day a different scam coming up,” said Moore.

According to the BBB, summer travelers and people who travel often for work are the perfect targets. During the hotel phone scam, scammers call the hotel and ask to be transferred to a room number that could be yours.

“These people called in from the outside just got your room number room numbers are easy to figure out. Just ask for a certain room number, if the hotel puts it through, passes you through you’re vulnerable,” said Moore.

That’s when they tell you that something is wrong with your card information on file and ask for your card number and security code over the phone to fix the problem.

Instead of fixing anything, the scammer now has access to your card information creating a problem. Moore recommends notifying staff immediately.

“I would go say ‘thank you, I’ll be right down to the front desk.’ And go down and check it out,” said Moore.

To prevent something like this from happening, the BBB recommends researching your hotel on its website.

“If you do that part and you get their name and number if you Google that real quick before you call them back and read the reviews read complaints, you’re going to sift through all the nonsense,” said Moore.

The BBB wants travelers to be aware of other travel scams as well before going anywhere this summer.

