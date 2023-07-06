Former Alabama star Mark Ingram joins Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' as college football analyst

There will be a new face on Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff."

Former Heisman Trophy winner and 12-year NFL running back Mark Ingram will join analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone on the network's college football pregame show that airs Saturday mornings – head-to-head with ESPN's "College GameDay" – in the fall.

"I'm thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF," Ingram said in a statement. "I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football."

Ingram will replace fellow former Heisman running back Reggie Bush; Fox and Bush could not agree to terms on a new contract and the sides parted ways.

Former Alabama and NFL star Mark Ingram, right, interviews Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after the Sugar Bowl on Dec 31, 2022. Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports

The New York Post first reported on a pending agreement between Fox and Ingram last month.

"Mark's infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team," Fox Sports executive producer and president of production and operations Brad Zager said in a statement. "With him on board, 'BIG NOON KICKOFF' will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday."

Ingram became Alabama's first-ever Heisman winner in 2009, a season marked by the Crimson Tide's first national championship of the Nick Saban era, which has produced six titles.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ingram began his professional career with the New Orleans Saints, which selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He accumulated more than 10,000 all-purpose yards with 75 career touchdowns and is the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Alabama star Mark Ingram joins Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' as college football analyst