Open in App
WNCT

Summer is the hungriest season for children, reports NC food bank

By Sarah Gray BarrMekaela Muck,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq7YP_0nISdw2300

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Feeding America says more than 22 million children depend on their school system for breakfast and lunch, making summer the hungriest season.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, officials with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina say that more than 300,000 children depend on school-provided meals. While many schools are offering on-site meals, students can’t always get to them.

Food bank officials say each summer the need increases, but food and fund donations decrease.

“It’s just tougher when it comes to families trying to feed the whole entire family, get to work, choosing between bills and that’s what we’ve seen so far,” said Whykeshia White, Food Bank ENC Branch director.

For those who wish to help the food bank, they are always taking donations of funds, food, or volunteer time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Mount Olive man convicted for multiple weapons charges, providing instructions on how to make and use explosives to murder law enforcement
Mount Olive, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eating limits of fish from NC river recommended due to ‘forever chemical’
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Meteor illuminates Southeastern Louisiana sky
Gretna, LA18 hours ago
Man records extremely close encounter with cougar in California
Trabuco Canyon, CA23 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Slow-motion footage shows forked lightning over Massachusetts
South Hadley, MA19 hours ago
Civilian pilot ejects from aircraft after taking off at Cherry Point
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy