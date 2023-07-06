Open in App
WSAV News 3

Savannah homicides down by 76% compared to last year, despite similar number of shootings

By Joseph Leonard,

8 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the temperature rises outside, violent crime heats up too.

So far this year, four people have been killed in Savannah and three of those people were shot in the past four weeks, according to the Savannah Police Department.

However, even after this recent rise in deadly shootings homicides are still down by 76% compared to last year. Despite the significantly lower homicide rate – shootings are still on pace with last year.

“I’ve been predicting this, unfortunately, that we knew we would have an uptick during the summer. We knew that,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “We know people are out. We know it’s hot. We know tempers are short. We know that the availability of guns are all over the place. And we know that that’s how people will choose to settle their disputes.”

Johnson credits the lower homicide rate to the healthcare workers at trauma centers.

“Partly, we have a great medical system. And secondly, we have … poor shots.”

There are several steps the city and police have taken to reduce crime. The Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement works to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble during the summer months. Also, Mayor Johnson is still running a gun buyback program.

“We have parents and community folks that know people who are walking around with guns. We know that is a bad practice,” Johnson said.

Johnson started the gun buyback programs because he says Georgia’s gun laws make it too easy to get a gun. The program isn’t sponsored by the city or police department but it’s a way he and community leaders can get guns off the streets.

“If you want to get rid of your gun. I will buy it. No questions asked,” Johnson said. “We just want to get those guns out of your hands. We want to get these guns off our streets because we know every single gun represents an opportunity for someone to be killed.”

