Advocates push for birth center to remain open

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists gathered outside the department of health to call on state leaders to intervene in the proposed closure of Burdett birth center. Trinity Health operates Saint Peter’s Health Partners which manages Samaritan Hospital where Burdette is located. According to protesters, Trinity’s primary justification for closing the center is that it’s operating at a financial loss and faces staff shortages.

Assemblyman John McDonald III has trouble with Trinity’s alleged claims. The politician says he attended a meeting with the Department of Health Thursday morning. While he doesn’t doubt that hospitals are generating less money, he has issues with alleged financial deficit and staffing shortage claims.

“A month after we passed the state budget that increases the reimbursement rates seven percent across-the-board, and they are talking about the fact that they’re losing money on the birth of a child, it really strikes at [Trinity Health’s] credibility.”

Tisha Graham who works as certified midwife also works as an independent doula for women that choose to give birth at Burdette. She says if the center’s operating at a financial loss, it’s because they do a good job.

“Burdette, Birth Center, does birth, right, they do it well, and as a result, they don’t have a very high surgical birth rate, they don’t have a very high intervention rate, and those, unfortunately, are the things in the maternity care system that make the most money” Tisha said.

Zanetta Gram who gave birth at Burdette speaks glowingly about the facility. She’s nervous about the possibility of having another child if Burdette were to close.

“If I had another child, where would I go. I don’t know aside from having a homebirth, which I feel like is such a great medium. It’s not at home. But it’s also not in this sterilized hospital.”

She’s not just worried about her, Zanetta is concerned about other moms with less resources.

“ My experience is not going to be like the experience of a mother, who does have to take a bus, who does have to take an Uber, to get to her appointments or goes into labor” she said.

Assemblyman Mc Donald says there is no clear date for another meeting but there is much more that has to play out regarding the future of the birth center.

NEWS 10 Reached out to St Peter’s Health Partners who could not be reached for comment by the time of this article’s posting.

