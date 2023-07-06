Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

Crash into Hanford jewelry store, 1 dead, police say

By Victoria Meza,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbafa_0nISd6es00

HANFORD, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A suspect allegedly shot himself after driving into a jewelry store in Downtown Hanford on Thursday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Just after 2:00 p.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a pickup truck driving into Candice & Co jewelry store at 117 W 7th Street, between Douty St and Irwin Court.

Upon arrival, officers state they found the suspect deceased behind the wheel. They say it was allegedly a former employee.

Investigators believe the man crashed into the building, shot several rounds, and then took his life. There were only four people in the business, but none of them presented major injuries.

The Hanford Police Department is expected to maintain a large police presence in the area during the course of the investigation.

Officials stress that there was no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PD: Man wanted following Tulare shooting investigation
Tulare, CA13 hours ago
Teenager arrested for multiple charges in Fresno, PD says
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
CHP: Stockton man arrested for possession of several drugs
Stockton, CA13 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: Man dead after found shot in Tulare, police say
Tulare, CA1 day ago
Private plane crashes at Visalia Airport, police say
Visalia, CA7 hours ago
Man arrested for illegal firearm purchase, Fresno PD says
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Suspect wanted for burglaries in northwest Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Mother, son involved in fatal crash near Kerman, CHP says
Kerman, CA22 hours ago
K9 takes down an intoxicated man in Lemoore, deputies say
Lemoore, CA1 day ago
Police investigate after 3 people shot in Selma, police say
Selma, CA1 day ago
3 men shot in Selma, police say
Selma, CA1 day ago
46-year-old man dies riding ATV near Del Rey
Del Rey, CA1 day ago
2 Fresno women, 1 Visalia man found with stolen generator, deputies say
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Man found dead at inn, Porterville Police say
Porterville, CA3 days ago
1 arrested for $50,000 trailer stolen in Visalia, PD says
Visalia, CA3 days ago
‘I’m excited’: Clovis PD officer says in new K9s training
Clovis, CA1 day ago
PD: 2 wanted for attempted robbery and assault in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Man stabbed at Fresno convenience store, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
House burned in southeast Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
DA: Visalia man pleads guilty to child molestation charges
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Yard work at ‘wrong time of day’ starts structure fire in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Night flight training to start at Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
‘She truly is an angel’: Visalia woman’s extraordinary gift
Visalia, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy