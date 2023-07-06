Open in App
News 12

5 New Jersey residents killed in fiery small plane crash at South Carolina beach resort

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wYDV_0nIScVVB00

Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.

Officials said Sunday's fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported. The Monday update raised the death toll from initial reports that one person had passed.

Tamara Willard, the chief deputy coroner for Horry County, told the newspaper that one person died shortly after being taken to a regional hospital while the others died at the crash.

The identities of the victims were shared Wednesday evening after officials first informed their families. The four passengers — Tanique Cheu, 32, and her son, Sean Gardner, 7, as well as Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, and her child, Odaycia Edwards, 17 — all hailed from East Orange, New Jersey, and had legal relatives living in Jamaica. The pilot was Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, New Jersey.

The cause of the plane's downfall remains unclear.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Authorities: Paterson 19-year-old missing following swim in Delaware River in Warren County
Paterson, NJ15 hours ago
Orange and Rockland Metro-North riders hope to avoid proposed MTA fare hike
City Of Orange, NJ13 hours ago
Order up! Pay a visit to an exhibit that celebrates the rise of the New Jersey diner
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
EXCLUSIVE: Long Island fire departments owed thousands for critical equipment upgrades from state
Great River, NY23 hours ago
Authorities: Fire causes major damage to Linden home
Linden, NJ13 hours ago
Beloved Cross River school teacher dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run
Wellfleet, MA1 day ago
Limited edition skateboard shoe released at skateboard shop in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ10 hours ago
'A quiet man': Arrest of Gilgo Beach suspect sends shockwaves through Massapequa Park neighborhood where he lives
Massapequa Park, NY20 hours ago
'Something out of a movie.' Confirmed lightning strike sets fire to house in Cornwall
Cornwall, NY21 hours ago
Couple gets marries in North Brunswick despite overwhelming heat
North Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago
Who is Rex Heuermann? A look at the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
Gilgo Beach, NY15 hours ago
Greenwich police warn residents about string of suspicious car fires
Greenwich, NY20 hours ago
Officials: Passaic man among 3 men killed in Greyhound crash in Illinois
Passaic, NJ1 day ago
On National Mac & Cheese Day, News 12 celebrates with Madre & Son Soulfood Cafe
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Orange County man accused of 12-hour string of crimes across Spring Valley
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
A ‘real-life’ superhero: Thousands celebrate the life of fallen Newark firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr.
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Hundreds gather to honor firefighter Augusto Acabou, who died fighting Port Newark fire
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Police: Human remains found off Southern State Parkway in West Islip
West Islip, NY1 day ago
Police on Long Island arrest suspect in connection with Gilgo Beach murders
Gilgo Beach, NY20 hours ago
Officials: Shelton man threatened to kill Florida governor on Twitter
Shelton, CT13 hours ago
'It's nothing short of a miracle.' 2 Hudson Valley officers recovering from serious on-duty crashes minutes apart
Warwick, NY1 day ago
Community leaders respond to shooting near St. James Park
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Family of Gilgo Beach victim hopes arrest of suspect is beginning of closure
Gilgo Beach, NY16 hours ago
Fallen Newark firefighter Augusto Acabou posthumously promoted to captain during funeral service
Newark, NJ1 day ago
LIVE UPDATES: Gilgo Beach Murders
Gilgo Beach, NY22 hours ago
Headlines: Monsey man faces up to 125 years for bank fraud; robber hit 3 Spring Valley businesses in 12 hours
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
Police: Man arrested in connection to Port Chester car arsons
Port Chester, NY11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy