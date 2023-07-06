WWE NXT Viewership Decreases On 7/4, Demo Also Drops

WWE NXT viewership decreased on July 4.

According to Wrestlenomics , 508,000 viewers tuned in on Tuesday; this number is down from last week when 622,000 viewers watched the show. The demo rating in the 18-to-49 demographic also dropped as this week’s show scored a 0.13 rating. NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the same demographic last week.

This week’s show kicked off with Blair Davenport defeating Roxanne Perez. In the main event, The Dyad defeated The Creed Brothers in a loser leaves NXT match.

