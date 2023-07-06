Open in App
Mayor Scott unveils portrait of Thurgood Marshall in City Hall

By WMAR STAFF,

8 days ago


Another special tribute to a Baltimore native who made history.

Thurgood Marshall has an airport named after him, and on Thursday, city leaders unveiled a portrait honoring his legacy.

It will stay up in City Hall until next June.

Marshall, a civil right's lawyer, successfully argued the 1954 landmark case Brown vs. Board of Education, in which the Supreme Court ruled that segregated public schools were unconstitutional.

Marshall would later become a Supreme Court justice himself, the first African American to sit on the nation's highest court.

Some bigger news came out of the unveiling as well.

"We are restoring the school that he attended, which is PS 103, which is in the 1300 block of Division Street," said Dr. Alvin Hathaway, President and CEO of the Beloved Community Services Corporation.

The project is expected to be completed in December, but the grand opening will not be until July 2, which would have been Marshall's 116th birthday.

"On that day people will be able to see the restoration of the school. We will formally dedicate The Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center at PS 103 Henry Highland Garnet. The portrait by Ernest Shaw will be prominently hung on the second floor hallway of the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center," Hathaway said.

The portrait is titled, "Until You Do Right By We."

