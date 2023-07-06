A fabulous Friday is ahead before rain chances return this weekend

What a difference of 5° makes throughout Central Indiana. We topped out at 85° for the high-temperature today, which is right on normal for this time of the year. However, this came after a cold front passage and changed our wind direction. Instead of winds coming out of the south, for now, they are coming out of the west or northwest.

That’s why while dew points got into the upper 60s today, it did not feel as humid. Dew points will drop tonight and will remain at comfortable levels for Friday. Take advantage of this and enjoy some “Free A/C” by opening windows and giving air conditioners a well-deserved break. Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lower humidity levels.

Rain chances return on Saturday along with slightly higher humidity levels. Dew points will rise again ahead of the storms with dew points approaching 70°. The highest rain chances exist through the midday on Saturday with a few more possible in the early evening if we break into some sunshine. Dry hours are promised Saturday so don’t go canceling any outdoor plans, just plan ahead and keep a weather radar handy.

Highs Saturday will be near 80° but have the umbrella handy. The Storm Prediction Center has Indiana under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday as a storm could bring an isolated wind and hail threat. We’ll continue monitoring this threat as it gets closer.

Sunday will also not be a complete washout with storm chances existing mainly early. Otherwise, highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies are in store Sunday. We’ll start off the work week on another nice note with Monday and Tuesday both calling for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We’ll start to warm up after that with highs in the upper 80s and more scattered storm chances returning to the forecast.

