Open in App
WRBL News 3

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission aims to award licenses again Aug. 10

By Maddie Biertempfel,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnzBc_0nISZzB200

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — While the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission continues to address its recent licensing errors, some companies that were denied business licenses say they would be ready to go almost immediately if the group gave them another shot.

More News from WRBL

Alabama Always applied for an integrated facility license but was denied at the June 12 meeting. On Thursday, they gave a tour of their facility to media in west Montgomery, showing rows of greenhouse rooms they say would be ready to go in 60 days. The company said they’ve spent more than $5 million on their facility and believe they completely met the application requirements set by the commission, even though no one from the group ever visited the location.

Even without a license, they’re still moving forward with construction, hoping to get one in the second go-around.

Opelika Chamber announces ’20 Under 40′ class for 2023 – 2024

“Really the process seems to have failed so completely at this point. We don’t see how we can really be out of it,” Alabama Always Chief Scientific Officer Gregory Gerdeman said.

Lawyers for the company said they want more transparency about how the commission scored them.

“It’s still an absolute mystery. We know nothing about what happened with these scores,” attorney Will Somerville said.

After a status hearing in Montgomery County Court, AMCC Director John McMillan clarified the “tabulation” error that prompted this pause. He said there was no issue with the evaluators’ scores or the Commissions’ scores but somewhere in the combining of them both.

“Just means it was a mathematical error,” McMillan said.

In response to criticism that the commission didn’t visit sites, McMillan said they’re tasked with visits after awarding licenses, but before issuing them. He said it would have been impossible to visit more than 300 sites in the state.

McMillan said a “big four accounting firm,” which he said will be revealed at the next meeting, is currently reviewing the scores.

Based in part on the accounting firm’s review, he said the commission plans to re-award licenses Aug. 10, potentially setting off another set of lawsuits. McMillan said it’s unclear how long this might delay the rollout.

“Tell me how many more lawsuits we’re going to get filed against us when we get through in August. I hope at some point something is going to prevail to consider the patients that desperately need this product instead of ‘How hard can I get after greenbacks?'” McMillan said.

The next meeting is Monday, July 10.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama Launchpad competition coming to Auburn on Aug. 17
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Columbus Council reverses longstanding policy, to allow Alabama residents to take public safety vehicles home
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CSG remains stable amid statewide increase in firearms detection at airports
Columbus, GA1 day ago
SAG-AFTRA strike affects local college internships
Columbus, GA8 hours ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gov. Kemp announces almost 200 new jobs at West Point Kia plant to assemble new electric vehicle
West Point, GA2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Texas lawmakers say Abbott’s buoy barrier system is dangerous, might violate international law
Eagle Pass, TX1 day ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Teenage Mastermind Behind Massive Cryptocurrency Scam Could Face 135 Years in Prison
Orlando, FL18 hours ago
Summer swimming: What to keep in mind for the next day at the pool or beach
Columbus, GA3 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY10 days ago
Colorado appeals court upholds conviction of man responsible for 2018 dragging death
Aurora, CO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy