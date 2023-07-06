Open in App
WCIA

Taylorville High School class introducing teens to live broadcasts, creating foundation for professional careers

By Amanda Brennan,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUDo8_0nISVEH500

TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s no easy feat to create a live news production, and for dozens of teens in Our Town Taylorville; they’re learning how to do it for the first time in the classroom.

They use big computers with Adobe programs, a green screen, various cameras and lots of lighting for shows. Some students are sharpening their skills in front of the camera, and others would rather stay behind the scenes.

Whether their passions lie in directing, producing, writing, or anchoring, 45 Taylorville High School students are getting a hands-on, professional experience through “Tommy TV.” They work together to create live broadcasts for everyone in town to see.

Mylie Sims, a senior in the program, knows storytelling is important.

Taylorville couple transforms old church, helping other couples say their “I dos”

“Being able to inform people on things they maybe didn’t know about or didn’t know the whole story, I really like to be able to continue to do that,” Sims said.

A lot of students focus on all things sports.

“We really like to tell the stories of our athletes,” Anthony Rivecco, a student in the class, said. “The challenges that they have to overcome.”

And others don’t have a preference.

A look inside the Christian County Courthouse: how a clock keeper discovered a hidden dome

“All the different activities that go on at school, not just about our class or our clubs, but we get to tell other classes’ stories and other people’s stories,” Sims added. “It’s just really fun to do.”

Many people in Our Town Taylorville watch the shows and said they’re thankful for the coverage. It’s a compliment that means a lot to the students.

“To be able to put those videos out where they know what’s going on, it makes me grateful that we can share that with the community,” Rivecco explained.

Meet Dwayne Wheeler: Taylorville’s Police Chief focusing on connecting with the community

Tommy TV is inspiring many to turn it into their careers. Brian Short, a recent graduate, is pursuing a journalism degree at Ball State University in Indiana. Down the road, he hopes to work with the St. Louis Blues.

The students said they’re learning so much more than just writing, camera and editing skills too. They’re also learning how to lead groups and work as a team, especially in chaotic sporting environments and under tight deadlines.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
‘It is very unfortunate;’ Woman steals donation jar meant for children’s charity
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arthur community members gather for Raise the Roof Fundraiser
Arthur, IL9 hours ago
Some Decatur students will have a longer summer vacation
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Chatham teen waiting for transplant after infection leads to kidney failure 7 years later
Chatham, IL1 day ago
Illinois Community College Board offers to cover the cost of GED test
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Springfield man killed in I-70 bus crash: State Police
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Bement Community School upgrading school security
Bement, IL4 days ago
Monticello Police warn of imitation firearms after Wednesday response
Monticello, IL14 hours ago
Fight leaves multiple people hurt at Springfield hotel
Springfield, IL2 days ago
State Police at 8-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Effingham
Effingham, IL12 hours ago
Springfield area man killed in Morgan Co. crash
Springfield, IL2 days ago
State Police ask for help in Decatur murder investigation
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Lake Decatur celebrates its 100th birthday
Decatur, IL5 days ago
‘Possible vegetable oil leak’ in Decatur drenches cats
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Springfield woman killed in overnight stabbing: Police
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Improper insurance causes Shelby Co. Dive Team shutdown
Shelbyville, IL2 days ago
FBI warns of ‘grandparent’ scam in Central IL
Springfield, IL19 hours ago
‘It’s been emotional’: One year since deadly Assumption crash
Assumption, IL2 days ago
UPDATE: Springfield stabbing victim identified, suspect wanted for murder
Springfield, IL1 day ago
I-70 shut down by crash in Effingham
Effingham, IL2 days ago
Philo’s Elyce Knudsen continues making name for herself close to home
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Trust The Experts at Excel Eco Clean, Inc. for your Exterior Cleaning
Charleston, IL2 days ago
Decatur Police among top Illinois agencies for DUI arrests in 2022
Decatur, IL4 days ago
3rd person arrested in investigation of former Macon Co. correctional officer
Shelbyville, IL3 days ago
Our Town Taylorville: Tornadoes volleyball looking for back-to-back State appearances
Taylorville, IL7 days ago
Taylorville home a ‘total loss’ after weekend fire
Taylorville, IL4 days ago
Springfield mayor gives final update on power restoration effort
Springfield, IL4 days ago
34-year-old man dead in Springfield homicide
Springfield, IL5 days ago
Springfield man faces 10 years in prison for aggravated battery
Springfield, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy