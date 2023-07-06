Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid ‘Partied Together’ Over 4th of July Weekend (Report)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid appear to be having a summer romance.

After they were spotted at the same London hot spot in June, the two were seen getting “flirty” with each other recently in the Hamptons, according to a People magazine source.

The insider told the outlet that Leo and Gigi “partied together for two nights” over the Fourth of July weekend. “They were flirty, and Gigi looked happy,” the source added.

They also shared with People that it was “pretty obvious” the model and actor were “seeing each other.”

“Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source said. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

The source revealed Gigi tends to stay close to Leo at parties, and “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting.”

A source close to Gigi says that the 28-year-old sees DiCaprio when they are both at the same spot.

“She has fun with him,” the insider told People. “It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention.”

The insider notes that Hadid, who has a 2-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayin Malik, “isn’t stupid” and “doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Leo and Gigi first ignited romance rumors in September 2022 when they were seen together at a New York Fashion Week after-party at the exclusive private club Casa Cipriani. Their reported romance didn’t last too long, and things “fizzled out” by December 2022.

However, a month later, the two got everyone talking again after they were seen spending time together at a pre-Oscars party, with an insider telling People, “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Last month, the “Titanic” star and Vogue cover model were photographed arriving just a few minutes apart to the same posh London restaurant.

At the time, Page Six reported the two were “believed to both be staying at the Chiltern Firehouse,” a five-star London hotel that’s a known favorite among celebrities.