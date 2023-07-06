Open in App
WSAV News 3

Historic Savannah neighborhoods join forces to block new hotels

By Megh Porterfield,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWiVv_0nISRYpD00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Victorian and Streetcar Neighborhood Associations are petitioning to protect places, like the old Sears building on E. Henry Street, from being bought by hotel chains. Leaders of the movement say keeping these developments out of their neighborhoods is crucial to ensure people that live there now can afford to keep living there.

“Some of the things we’re concerned about are the ripple effects. So, it’s not just the hotel itself, but the impacts it has on surrounding real estate, on rents and property values,” says Ryan Madson, the former president of the Victorian Neighborhood Association.

They’re proposing an extension of the current hotel development overlay district, to effectively block the construction of major hotels in these historic districts, all the way to Victory Drive.

Madson, a leader of the movement, wants to keep Savannah local-friendly.

“You could see a local coffee shop turn into a Starbucks, or you could see a local restaurant become a chain or become a frozen daiquiri place like we have on Bay St. So, it’s not just the hotel, but the presence of the hotel, to influence surrounding real estate values, so we don’t really want to see tourist-oriented businesses replace our local businesses,” he says.

On Thursday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson acknowledged that he is aware of the association’s proposal.

“There are standards in the Downtown area that the Victorian wants to extend to their area,” says Mayor Johnson.

The proposal has a few steps to go before reaching City Hall, but Madson says surveys they’ve conducted of people in the neighborhoods are heavily in favor of the extension, to safeguard residents’ quality of life.

“Being able to go to businesses that we rely on, that cater to the needs of residents and locals, it’s important to be able to sustain that. Losing that would also mean losing some of the quality of life that we all enjoy in the Victorian neighborhood,” he says.

The neighborhoods hope to get their petition in front of the Metropolitan Planning Commission next week. If it’s approved, it will then go to City Council. WSAV will continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
City of Savannah meets to discuss nightlife strategies
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Developer proposing new apartment complex on Bull St., business relocates after purchase
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gallery: Savannah Downtown Business Association July Networking Luncheon
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Amazon hosting hiring event at Chatham One Stop Center
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Proposed rezoning raises concerns in Savannah community
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Tybee City Council to vote on resolution to expand powers during pop-up events
Tybee Island, GA2 days ago
Community Corner: Caribbean Leadership & Purpose Summit
Savannah, GA2 days ago
PROPERTY MATTERS: New restaurant at SCAD diner, housing on MLK city lot & potential buyers for Kiah house
Savannah, GA4 days ago
New SCCPSS superintendent reveals 100 day plan
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah home chef finalist in James Beard Foundation competition
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Tybee adopts resolution to control unpermitted events
Tybee Island, GA1 day ago
SPD investigates shooting at W. 48th, Burroughs streets
Savannah, GA18 hours ago
Abandoned dog found underneath GA home was guarding a bag. What was inside is heartbreaking
Savannah, GA21 hours ago
Waters Cafe adds new life to Waters Ave
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Check out new Lobster Bar on Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island, SC21 hours ago
Hilton Head Island residents listen to proposed changes to Highway 278
Hilton Head Island, SC3 days ago
First Savannah Bananas bobblehead unveiled
Savannah, GA16 hours ago
Travel + Leisure readers rank Savannah in top five favorite cities
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Okan officially opens for business in Bluffton
Bluffton, SC3 days ago
Why the amount of guns being stopped at Savannah Hilton-Head Airport has doubled
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah woman forcibly removed from Chatham County Board of Elections meeting
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Dozens living in homeless encampments in Southside Savannah
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Ready Set Go! Back to School needs donations
Savannah, GA17 hours ago
Resident tips important piece in solving hit-and-run crimes
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SCCPSS adding badge scanner to buses as extra security effort
Savannah, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy