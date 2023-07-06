Izzy’s Law bringing awareness to pool safety this summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Izzy’s Law is named for 4-year-old Israel Scott, who drowned while taking swimming lessons last summer. As a result, swim instructors and parents in Georgia are having to be more cautious when it comes to letting kids get near the water.

“To know that these restrictions weren’t already there is mind boggling,” said John Glover, Izzy’s uncle. “I think all states should follow suit in this particular law, because like I said before, our most precious resource are our children.”

The new law states that the Department of Public Health has to come up with aquatic safety guidelines by January 1st, 2024.

By April 1st, 2024, every swim instructor in the state needs to have a safety plan in place before giving swimming lessons to anyone.

In the meantime, swim instructors we spoke to have a few rules they live by – like having no more than four children per instructor, parents having to keep an eye on their own child, and for there to be extra supervision.

And there’s one rule, that’s extra important.

“As a swim instructor, our swim instructor golden rule is never turn your back on your class,” said Jessica Bacon, the Training and Outreach Director for YMCA of Greater Augusta. “When you have multiple students in your class, kids get so curious in and around water so they don’t just sit still.”

And Izzy’s family is just appreciative that his legacy can be used to protect other children.

“Now, instead of Izzy’s life being in vain or we feeling like it was in vain, I believe it will help save a lot of children,” said Naomi Jones, Izzy Scott’s grandmother. “It will give a lot of parents more confidence because after Izzy’s drowning, a lot of parents from what I heard were kind of afraid to send their children to swim lessons.”

“He always wore superhero costumes, tried to fly around, and he was so fascinated with it. And so by that being something that he loved, doing this law is allowing him to be a superhero for those kids out there, the kids who could possibly go through what he went through,” said Queen Washington, Izzy’s aunt.

Below is the full transcript of Izzy’s Law:

