Open in App
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested, charged in Brookside homicide

By Monica Nakashima,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Mz38_0nISQFPH00

BROOKSIDE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Brookside Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide investigation from last week.

Dorian Alexander Jones-Pullom, 22, of Birmingham, is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle after turning himself into police custody on June 26. He is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

17-year-old charged following armed robbery in Hoover

According to the BPD, officers responded to the 200 block of Village Circle on a person-shot call on June 29. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who were shot. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim, later identified as 43-year-old Brookside resident David Lynn Frazier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has additional information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-674-9275 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
Man arrested in separate murders of 2 Birmingham women
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Suspect charged in separate slayings of 2 women in Birmingham who were shot, set on fire
Birmingham, AL22 hours ago
33-year-old Birmingham man dead after argument ends in gunfire
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in domestic violence incident
Rainbow City, AL15 hours ago
Birmingham Police to announce arrest in two 2023 homicides
Birmingham, AL22 hours ago
1 shot, killed in west Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Double homicide investigation underway in northeast Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Man convicted in police chase that ended in cousins death gets maximum sentence
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Man who shot 2 firefighters in Alabama motivated by personal conflict with one of them, police say
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Bessemer hit and run leaves one dead
Bessemer, AL1 day ago
Police searching for suspect after robbery near UAB campus
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Birmingham, Alabama, firefighter shooting: Police believe suspect had personal conflict with 1 of 2 victims
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Search continues for Carlee Russell: Woman vanished in Hoover after reporting child walking on I-459
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Kidnapping, rape suspect charged with murder in St. Clair County
Greenville, AL2 days ago
$25k reward offered for missing Hoover woman
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Two killed in Birmingham crash identified
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Tuscaloosa police arrest man in recent string of vehicle break-ins on McFarland Boulevard
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Decomposed remains found in cargo van in Birmingham identified as missing North Carolina man
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Woman killed in Bessemer hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Bessemer, AL2 days ago
Birmingham firefighters support each other after colleagues shot, seriously injured
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Man missing for nearly a month found dead in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Bouncer Believed to Have Put Florida Club Patron in Coma Caught in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Man dies more than a month after Birmingham shooting
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service starts GoFundMe for firefighters injured in shooting
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Police: Location of Vehicle Suggests Reported Kidnapping of Alabama Baby Never Happened at All
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Fire departments tightening security after 2 Birmingham firefighters shot
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Quinton man killed in Walker County crash
Quinton, AL2 days ago
Community reacts to firefighters shot at Birmingham fire station
Birmingham, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy