San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company Opening Second Georgia Tech Coffee Shop

San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company later this year will open a second Georgia Tech coffeeshop, Co-Owner Doug Bond Thursday told What Now Atlanta in a telephone conversation.

Bond said the new Gold and Bold — a name specific to the company’s Tech locations — could open in summer 2023 but will likely be the winter because of construction delays. The coffee shop replaces Nectar in the Engineered Biosystems Building’s (EBB) lobby, at 950 Atlantic Dr NW. San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company’s existing Georgia Tech Gold and Bold is housed on the campus’s Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience Building, better known as the IBB building.

But the Georgia Tech outpost is only the beginning for a planned expansion of the longstanding Atlanta brand. The West Coast-inspired coffee house, which temporarily rebranded itself to Apotheos , is scouting at least four additional locations, according to Bond, who said the company aims to open a total of five locations over the next five years.

“Five is a good number,” Bond said. “But to find five locations that works will be hard. We’re only now expanding because great spaces are opening up and Atlanta has exploded with all the people that have moved here.”

San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company could add locations in neighborhoods like Midtown, Reynoldstown, Summerhill, and Buckhead, joining its OG outpost in Virginia-Highland and two other stores in Candler Park and Georgia Tech. “We have a few [Letters of Intent] out but I can’t tell you where they are,” Bond said. “They’re in town, they’re in great locations.”

In addition to expanding its commercial footprint, Doug alongside Co-Owner Tanya Bond , have also started bottling cold brews, the Bonds told Atlanta Real Estate Forum . “We’re looking to grow this side of the business,” Tanya said. “We’re even on the hunt for a dedicated manufacturing location.”

The Bonds are also looking at launching a drive-thru only concept that would compete with the likes of Dutch Bros with its energy drinks and amped-up coffee beverages. “Someone is going to bring that concept to Atlanta so we would like to be ahead of that,” Bond said.

San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company was founded by the husband-and-wife team in 1992, according to its website. terra alma , a woman-owned boutique real estate advisory firm, will aid the company in identifying spaces for its future locations.

