Open in App
ABC4

Lehi fire destroys home, injures 3 firefighters

By Heather W. Smith,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oida1_0nISMZoh00

LEHI, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A house fire in Lehi on Thursday afternoon is being reported as a total loss.

At approximately 1 p.m. on July 6, Lehi Fire responded to a house fire near 500 West and 300 South. The occupants of the home had already evacuated the structure but the family dog was still inside.

What to know about the invasive Elm Seed Bugs running rampant throughout Utah

Animal control officers Tyler Peterson and Traffic Team Sergeant Tyler Smith were able to rescue the dog through the doggy door.

About 30 firefighters were on scene from Lehi Stations 81, 82, and 83, as were engines from American Fork, Lone Peak, and Saratoga Springs. Three Lehi firefighters were injured. Two were shocked after the power of the house was unable to be turned off, and one suffered heat exhaustion.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bv3L_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viFG0_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfREU_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARTVe_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiYJC_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLPCE_0nISMZoh00
    Courtesy Lehi City

The fire is reported as out and assumed to be a total loss. The siding of an adjacent house was reported damaged, as well as two vehicles and a shed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
‘Total loss’: Fire razes Saratoga Springs playground
Saratoga Springs, UT15 hours ago
Residents evacuate safely despite several residential fires across Provo area
Provo, UT1 day ago
Fatal crash on I-15 in North Salt Lake closes U.S. 89 ramp
North Salt Lake, UT19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New information in Salt Lake attempted murder
Salt Lake City, UT13 hours ago
K9 officer found dead in vehicle at a correctional facility
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Witnesses, first responders help pinned woman in bizarre roadside mishap in Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork, UT2 days ago
Goats escape truck on I-15 and returned to owner
Clearfield, UT3 days ago
Statewide heat alerts in full effect this weekend
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
Suspects break into West Valley City elementary school, police ask for help in search
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
SLC man arrested for attempted aggravated murder of future family member
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Mayor Mendenhall encourages sun-safety amid extreme heat, cooling centers here to help
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
The 4 best hospitals in Utah for orthopedic surgery
Payson, UT2 days ago
Providing rescue for horses and donkeys found in kill pens
Heber City, UT1 day ago
Park City bans open fires, fireworks within city limits
Park City, UT16 hours ago
Toddler Found Alone, Utah, No Clothes on DCF Involved
Roy, UT2 days ago
Tortoise on the run is caught by Nephi police
Nephi, UT2 days ago
Utah boy in ICU after neighbor's homemade firework causes severe head injury
West Valley City, UT4 days ago
Fire burns through Holladay home, officials unsure of cause
Holladay, UT5 days ago
Group of ‘kids’ will be chowing down on weeds at Millcreek schools
Millcreek, UT2 days ago
Utah closes off 56 abandoned mines near Eureka, including where 2 bodies were found
Eureka, UT3 days ago
Water line break shuts down West Jordan businesses
West Jordan, UT3 days ago
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into LOFT store in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Utah man stabbed to death in Oregon defending friend against LGBTQ harassment
Portland, OR2 days ago
Utah woman was 3 times over legal limit night of fatal wrong-way crash, police say
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Salt Lake City elects new councilwoman to replace official arrested for DUI
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
SNAPPED: Video shows Great Salt Lake before and after spring runoff
Park City, UT23 hours ago
27-year-old turns himself in after fatal Salt Lake City hit-and-run crash
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy