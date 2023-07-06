Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her ‘Makeup-Free Glow’ In New Skincare Tutorial Video: Watch

Image Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews

Literally glowing! Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared a new Instagram video on Jul. 6 to teach fans how they can copy her “makeup-free glow” using the singer’s skincare line. “I’m stunting a makeup-free @JLoBeauty glow for the Hamptons,” she captioned the candid video taken inside her bathroom. In the clip, J.Lo rocked a black cropped long-sleeve sweater and had her golden tresses wet and slicked back as she revealed she was fresh out of the shower.

“I’m late… I just got out of the shower,” the 53-year-old explained to viewers. “But I wanted to show you how you can get an instant glow and look like you just came from the beach.” The products that she used were the J.Lo Beauty “That Big Screen SPF” along with the brand’s “That Star Filter Complexion Booster.” First, the mother-of-two applied the sunscreen to her bare face, followed by adding the complexion booster.

The Monster-in-Law star completed the clip by tying her short tresses back into a low messy bun and called the look an “instant bronzy glow.” J.Lo joked with her fans at the end of the video by playfully saying, “There it is! You’re welcome!” Soon after she shared the makeup-free look with her 249 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “The mooooost [sic] beautiful @jlo,” one admirer quipped, while another gushed, “Hot Queen. We love you Queen.”

Jennifer Lopez spotted without makeup in NYC in Oct. 2019. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews)

Jennifer’s latest Instagram video comes just two days after the “Ain’t Your Mama” hitmaker was spotted spending time in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July holiday. While hanging outdoors, the fashion icon rocked a pair of denim Daisy Dukes shorts paired with a white tank top and a white blouse worn unbuttoned. J.Lo accessorized the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. Of course, she was also spotted wearing her massive diamond wedding ring given to her by her hubby, Ben Affleck, 50, who was also in attendance.

Aside from her skincare clip, J.Lo most recently took to Instagram on Jul. 5 to show off a carousel of bikini photos. Mrs. Affleck rocked a one-piece coral swimsuit with cut-outs on the front and a low-cut back. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun,” she captioned the photos. Jennifer also added oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold name plate necklace to her poolside ensemble.