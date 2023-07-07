Open in App
Ex-employee dead after crashing into Hanford jewelry store, shooting himself, police say

1 day ago

Several people were injured after a man crashed into a jewelry store before fatally shooting himself in Hanford on Thursday afternoon.

The crash and shooting happened around 2:00 pm near 7th and Douty streets.

Hanford police say an ex-employee crashed his truck into Candice & Co jewelry store, injuring four people inside the business.

Once inside the store, officials say the man fired several shots at people before shooting and killing himself.

Nobody inside of the store was hit by gunfire but some people had cuts from glass that was shattered in the crash.

Part of 7th street was blocked off for several hours as a tow truck worked to get the truck out of the business.

Tami Oliviera owns a business just a couple doors down from Candice & Co and is a friend of the owners.

"I'm still shaky, it's pretty traumatic," said Oliviera. "When I got probably within 30 yards of the place, that's when I heard the gunshots. There was multiple. Started off with two or three and then got more. There were at least seven to 12 gunshots being fired."

Oliviera says she helped the victims inside the store escape from the gunman and waited with them until first responders arrived.

She's thankful she'll still be able to see her friends again.

"I feel bad it's going to take them a long time to rebuild their company but you can rebuild that. Those things are replaceable, lives aren't," said Oliviera.

Police say the store is a total loss.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to today's incident.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

