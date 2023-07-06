Open in App
Ex-Saints, Bama RB Mark Ingram II joins Fox Sports as analyst

8 days ago

Veteran NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II is joining Fox Sports on its "Big Noon Kickoff" show beginning in the fall, the network announced Thursday.

"I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football," he said in a statement.

Ingram, 33, played the past two seasons for the New Orleans Saints , his second stint with the franchise that selected him in the first round (28th overall) of the 2011 draft. He appeared in 10 games (three starts) and rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown.

He is the Saints' all-time leading rusher with 6,500 yards and is also the franchise leader in rushing touchdowns with 52.

He has played in 12 NFL seasons (10 with the Saints) and has 10,236 total yards (8,111 rushing) and 75 total touchdowns (65 rushing). He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

In 2009, Ingram became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy. That season, he rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 32 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns that season, helping the Crimson Tide win the national title. He rushed for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.

