Big 12 football media preseason poll released, Texas lands at No. 1

By Cami Griffin,

2 days ago
The Big 12 football media preseason poll was released on Thursday.

Texas received the most first-place votes of any team in the conference. Close behind the Longhorns is Kansas State, followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU.

Oklahoma State, who landed at No. 7 in the preseason rankings, received one first-place vote that caught many by surprise. Regardless, it’s clear that the league is expecting Steve Sarkisian’s team to take the next step in 2023.

Here’s a look at the full 2023 Big 12 football media preseason poll.

