Key Georgia freshman Samuel M’Pemba cited for speeding

By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

8 days ago

A highly touted freshman linebacker has become the latest Georgia football player ticketed for excessive speeding, according to the traffic citation and police body-cam footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Samuel M’Pemba was stopped Wednesday morning in Oconee County and cited for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph zone in a 2020 Dodge Durango.

According to police body-cam footage, the officer who cited M’Pemba smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched by police but only an empty bag was found. Fellow Georgia freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson was a passenger in the car.

Several Bulldogs have been ticketed or arrested for excessive speeding since a tragic accident in January took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock the day after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleaded guilty Wednesday to a speeding charge following his arrest in May. He was given six months of probation and fined $1,013. He is required to attend a defensive driving class and a traffic violators impact program.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was clocked at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone when he was pulled over by an Athens-Clarke County officer May 24. In addition to the speeding charge, he was charged with reckless driving. That charge was dismissed Wednesday.

In a story last month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that since 2016, Georgia players had been cited at least 60 times for going 20 mph or more over the speed limit. Since the story published, reporters discovered an additional 14 tickets issued to Georgia players in Oconee County for speeding at the same level.

