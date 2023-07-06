Open in App
Planning commission backs sporting clay facility on Bailey Road

By Adam CareyRome Floyd Planning DepartmentRome Floyd Planning Commission,

2 days ago
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special-use permit for a sporting clay facility on Bailey Road on Thursday afternoon in front of a packed house of the project’s supporters. Adam Carey

The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval of a special-use permit for a sporting clay shooting facility at 725 Bailey Road on Thursday, in front of a large crowd of supporters of the project.

Multiple people spoke in favor of the project, many of them friends of the owner of the property, James “Jay” Colston, who coaches the clay shooting team at Unity Christian School.

“Our goal is to only have events for the first six to 18 months and then we’ll see if we open it up to the public as a range,” Colston said.

However, a few people who live near the property expressed concern with the possibility of the sound of constant gunfire, especially considering the project is a commercial enterprise.

The planning commission also discussed a request to rezone a property at 2524 N. Broad St. on the North Broad Extension from High-Density Traditional Residential and Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential.

The property is adjacent to the North Point subdivision, whose residents have spoken out against many of the newer projects in their area — mainly because they feel the roads are dangerously narrow.

Members of the planning commission expressed concern about the status of possible improvements to the North Broad Extension, which city officials have been discussing for some time.

However, City Commissioner Randy Quick and Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer informed the committee that road improvements have been budgeted and are on the schedule, although they did not give specific dates for the work.

The request eventually received no recommendation, as members voted in a tie, 5-5, to deny the request without prejudice.

The planning commission also recommended approval of the following requests:

♦ A special-use permit to build duplexes on the properties at 9 and 15 Ross St. off North Broad.

♦ A rezoning from Community Commercial to High Density Traditional Residential at 1120 E. Second Ave.

♦ A change from Light Industrial to Suburban Residential at a property on Addington Court off Addington Drive. However, the citizen board recommended denial of a special permit use for a manufactured home on the site.

The Rome City and Floyd County commissions will make the final rulings after public hearings later this month.

