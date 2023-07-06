Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Are ‘Determined’ to Amicably Coparent Their Kids Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann may be locked in a heated divorce battle , but they are committed to prioritizing their children’s wellbeing .

“Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly . “That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them coparent moving forward.”

The insider adds: “Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids.”

While they’ve had child custody disputes , Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann put on a united front when they were photographed last week taking their children to church, according to photos obtained by TMZ .

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, filed for divorce from the former football player, 37, in May after 11 years of marriage. The duo have since disagreed on the terms of their separation, with Biermann even requesting full custody of their four minor children. They share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 . (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana , from past relationships after their November 2011 wedding.)

Amid the exes’ divorce battle, Zolciak-Biermann requested that Biermann should be drug tested before watching their kids. Biermann responded by filing his own motion, asking that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation and alleged that she was “ unable to properly care for the children.”

“They’re playing tit for tat,” a second source exclusively told Us in May about the pair’s respective court filings.

Brielle, 26, for her part, initially took her mom’s side in the divorce and swiftly unfollowed Biermann on Instagram .

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable , so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” a third insider told Us last month.“Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy. After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life.”

Brielle eventually refollowed her stepfather because she “loves” both of her parents and even paid tribute to Biermann on Father’s Day .

“Happppppy Fathers Day!” she captioned an Instagram Story pic on June 18, shortly before her sister Ariana, 21, showed off their family festivities via her own social media page.

With reporting by Sarah Jones