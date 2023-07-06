Le Roy stays on winning track in Little League postseason

When you're playing in the postseason, good defense helps win games, and Le Roy's 12-U Little League team didn't commit a single error on its way to a 10-0 victory on Wednesday against ECLV.

Drew Beachel tossed a complete game shutout. He went five innings and struck out 15 hitters, allowing only one hit.

Le Roy opened with four runs in the first inning with hits from Sammy Bogue and Michael Warner. Ethan Rose had an RBI ground out as well.

Warner and Dalton Luke each went deep in the game.

Overall, Le Roy had eight hits. Warner and Bogue had multi-hit games. Beachel, Eddie Lathan, Luke and Ryan Crissy all chipped in with one hit a piece. RBIs were recorded by Rose, Luke, Warner, and Beachel (2). Runs scored were recorded by Matthew McCulley, Beachel, Warner (2), Ryker Vangalio, Rose, Lathan, Carson Wetsell, Luke, and Carter McClurg.

Le Roy plays for the district championship at 6 p.m. on Friday.

