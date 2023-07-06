COC Summer Series Runs Returns

College of the Canyons cross country along with their track and field programs are set to host the 48th annual Cross Country Series sponsored by Fleet Feet.

The series begins July 6 to Aug. 10 on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Valencia location.

“Runners are to park in lot five and then check in at the grass fields before beginning the run,” said COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane.

The three-mile run begins at the parking structure, goes through the campus and finishes on the grass field.

There is an entry fee of $10 per race for the first five events and the final race on Aug. 10 is $20 but includes a post-run meal and awards.

Participants are also given the option of paying $50 for all the races and the post-run meal and awards on the final run.

For younger runners, there is a kid’s race that takes place at the soccer fields at 6:45 p.m.

Entry for kids is $2 for the first five and $12 for the final run or 25$ to cover the entry series and participation ribbons will be given to all kids.

Awards will be handed out to the top three men and women in each age division.

“I have been told that construct on the stadium is going to be done by Aug. 1 so hopefully we can go back to our usual run route,” said Kane.

Online registration is now available here .

For more information about the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series please contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .