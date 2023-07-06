Walmart store in West Michigan evacuated due to bomb threat, police working to identify suspect

HASTINGS, Mich. (WWJ) -- The all-clear has been given after bomb-sniffing dogs searched a Walmart store in Southwest Michigan following a bomb threat on Thursday

Investigators were on the scene early Thursday afternoon at the Hastings Walmart in Barry County, southeast of Grand Rapids.

According to officials with the Michigan State Police Fifth District, an unknown person called Walmart directly with a threat.

The store was evacuated as police with a K9 team searched the store for explosives.

Around 4:30 p.m. MSP officials said the scene had been cleared and no explosives or bombs were found during the search.

MSP troopers from the Wayland Post are continuing the investigation as they try to identify and locate the suspect.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive in the case.

