Open in App
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Realtors donating to storm victims; West Nile virus in Macon County

By The Center Square,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNAeX_0nIQZr7C00

Realtors donating to storm victims

Illinois Realtors is donating up to $25,000 to families affected by the storms that hit a large swath of the state last week. Thousands of people lost power during the storms, especially in the Springfield area where some are still in the dark.

The group said those affected by the severe weather can apply for assistance online through the Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation. Each family could receive assistance of up to $500.

West Nile virus in Macon County

Mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in another Illinois county. The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District announced that it found mosquitos that have tested positive.

There are eight other counties in Illinois that reported positive mosquitos to the Illinois Department of Public Health. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported.

New stroke care law

There is now a law in Illinois designed to improve care for people who suffer from strokes. The legislation authorizes the Illinois Department of Public Health to recognize a new level of certification that hospitals can voluntarily seek for treating stroke victims.

Officials said the measure will help ensure patients who need care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals that provide the appropriate level of care. According to IDPH data, stroke, or cerebrovascular disease, was the fifth highest cause of death for Illinoisans in 2021, with over 6,700 deaths recorded.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Derecho damage assessment continues with aim for federal assistance
Springfield, IL1 day ago
What is the largest lake within Illinois?
Carlyle, IL11 hours ago
Beneficial rain: A look at rainfall reports from July 7th – 8th
Champaign, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What is the hottest it gets in Illinois?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Illinois quick hits: State updates infrastructure plan; DUI arrests tops in Aurora
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Illinois quick hits: Walgreens announces layoffs; trooper's roadside vehicle hit
Edwardsville, IL2 days ago
Central Illinois’ favorite places to get sweet corn and ways to prepare it
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Illinois Woman Miraculously Escapes Car vs. Train Incident
Philo, IL1 day ago
The Top Four Famous Wild Animal Sightings Of All Time In Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
List of power outages in Central Illinois
Mossville, IL3 days ago
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (7/8/23)
Springfield, IL23 hours ago
Illinois trooper kills Iowa shootings suspect during standoff
Clinton, IA2 days ago
Man found shot on Springfield road, police launch homicide investigation
Springfield, IL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy