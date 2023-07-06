Illinois quick hits: Realtors donating to storm victims; West Nile virus in Macon County

Realtors donating to storm victims

Illinois Realtors is donating up to $25,000 to families affected by the storms that hit a large swath of the state last week. Thousands of people lost power during the storms, especially in the Springfield area where some are still in the dark.

The group said those affected by the severe weather can apply for assistance online through the Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation. Each family could receive assistance of up to $500.

West Nile virus in Macon County

Mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in another Illinois county. The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District announced that it found mosquitos that have tested positive.

There are eight other counties in Illinois that reported positive mosquitos to the Illinois Department of Public Health. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported.

New stroke care law

There is now a law in Illinois designed to improve care for people who suffer from strokes. The legislation authorizes the Illinois Department of Public Health to recognize a new level of certification that hospitals can voluntarily seek for treating stroke victims.

Officials said the measure will help ensure patients who need care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals that provide the appropriate level of care. According to IDPH data, stroke, or cerebrovascular disease, was the fifth highest cause of death for Illinoisans in 2021, with over 6,700 deaths recorded.