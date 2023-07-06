Jinger Duggar’s Latest Vlog Seemingly Confirms Jim Bob, Michelle Now Have More Than 30 Grandchildren

Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

31 kids and counting? Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has seemingly confirmed the total number of grandchildren that she and her siblings have given parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In a vlog posted on YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, Jinger, 29, shared footage from her recent trip back home to Arkansas, where she reunited with her mom and sisters for a girls’ day. In one clip, Jinger’s sister-in-law, Kendra Duggar, 24, who is married to Joseph Duggar, 28, could be seen walking into a restaurant with an infant baby boy. This seemingly confirmed that Joseph and Kendra secretly welcomed their fourth child. The two also share son Garrett and daughters Addison and Brooklyn.

Elsewhere in the video, Josiah Duggar’s, 26, wife Lauren Duggar, 24, appeared to be pregnant, which seemingly confirmed the couple is expecting their third child. Josiah and Lauren already share a daughter, Bella. The 2022 Duggar Family Christmas video on YouTube seemingly confirmed that Josiah and Lauren also welcomed their second daughter, Daisy.

Not all of the Duggar children are active on social media and prefer to lead private lives after they grew up in front of cameras on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. So, fans are not always in the know when they expand their families. Fans have often relied on clues from videos like Jinger’s to piece together the family tree.

With the newest additions to the Duggar family, the current number of grandkids appears to be 31. That number also includes Josh and Anna Duggar’s seven kids, John and Abbie Duggar’s two kids, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Derick Dillard’s three kids, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Ben Seewald’s four kids, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s two kids, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s three kids, Jedidiah and Katey Duggar’s two kids and Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar’s first child.

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Jim Bob previously confirmed that the number had reached 30 in October 2022. In a video on Joy-Anna’s YouTube page, she revealed to her father via FaceTime that she was pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, admitted that she wasn’t sure what number grandchild it would be, but Jim Bob did: “Number 30,” he said proudly.

“It’s one-half times the amount of kids now. That’s crazy,” he said.

That number will likely continue to grow as the other Duggar kids start families of their own. Justin Duggar, 20, and his wife Claire, 22, tied the knot in 2021, and fans are waiting for the day they announce their first pregnancy. Meanwhile, Joy-Anna recently shared that she and Austin, 29, are thinking about having more kids.

In a June 2023 YouTube video, Joy-Anna said fans often ask her when she will have another child. She and Austin only just welcomed baby no. 3 in May, but she did say she would maybe like to have “four or five” in total.

“I don’t feel done. And I think the different friends I’ve talked to have always said when they’re done, they know. Like, ‘Okay, this is my last one.’ They feel done. I haven’t gotten that feeling yet,” she said. “I feel like we can have another one … one more, maybe two. We’ll see. If God allows us to get pregnant again.”