Open in App
Rome News-Tribune

Planning commission approves sporting clay facility on Bailey Road

By Rome Floyd Planning DepartmentAdam CareyRome Floyd Planning Commission,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCimO_0nIQHQyl00
The Rome Floyd Planning Commission voted to approve a special use permit for a sporting clay facility on Bailey Road Thursday afternoon in front of a packed house of the project's supporters. Adam Carey

The Rome Floyd Planning Commission voted to approve a special use permit for a sporting clay shooting facility at 725 Bailey Road Thursday afternoon in front of a large crowd of supporters of the project.

Multiple people spoke in favor of the project, many of them friends with the owner of the property, James "Jay" Colston, who coaches the clay shooting team at Unity Christian School.

"Our goal is to only have events for the first six to 18 months and then we'll see if we open it up to the public as a range," Colston said.

However, a few people who live near the property expressed concern with the possible sound of constant gunfire where they live, especially considering the project is a commercial enterprise.

The commission also discussed a request to rezone a property at 2524 North Broad street on the North Broad Extension from High-Density Traditional Residential and Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential.

The property is adjacent to the North Point subdivision, whose residents have spoken out against many of the newer projects in their area mainly because they feel the roads are dangerously narrow.

Commissioners expressed concern about the status of possible road improvements to North Broad extension, which the City of Rome has been discussing to improve for some time.

However Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick and Rome Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer informed the committee that plans to improve the road have been budgeted and are on the schedule, although specific dates were not given.

The request eventually received no recommendation, as members voted in a tie 5-5, to deny the request without prejudice.

The planning commission also voted to approve the following requests:

♦ The owner of two properties, at 9 and 15 Ross Street off North Broad requested a special use permit to build duplexes on the properties.

♦ At 1120 E. Second Ave., a request to rezone from from Community Commercial to High Density Traditional Residential was approved.

♦ Owners of a property on Addington Court off Addington Drive requested a change from Light Industrial to Suburban Residential as well as a special permit use for a manufactured home. The rezoning change to Suburban Residential was approved, however the special use permit for a manufactured home was denied.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rome, GA newsLocal Rome, GA
Ice cream stolen from concession stands at Heritage Park
Rome, GA1 day ago
Apartments, Vehicles Damaged by Gunfire in Floyd County
Rome, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sewage spill reported near Cobb County park area, repairs underway
Marietta, GA14 hours ago
Georgia apartment complex plans to more than double rent for seniors next month
Villa Rica, GA1 day ago
Police chase of vehicle with small child inside ends in crash in East Ridge; 3 hurt, 2 in custody
East Ridge, TN1 day ago
'I want the dogs gone:' Several dogs quarantined in Murray County after woman injured
Chatsworth, GA1 day ago
Yelp names Metro Atlanta restaurant #1 place in the U.S. for fried chicken
Alpharetta, GA1 day ago
Update: 80 graves at Chattanooga's National Cemetery damaged, 16 trees removed
Chattanooga, TN5 days ago
Gas/convenience chain RaceTrac announces acquisition of Gulf Oil
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Police searching for driver who hit man on golf cart on 4th of July, seriously injuring him
Acworth, GA2 days ago
Deputies locate family after 2-year-old found walking alone in Cartersville
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
West Georgia woman faces meth trafficking charge after drug raid while she wasn’t home
Buchanan, GA16 hours ago
Council member pushes back on state’s ban of treatment for trans minors
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy