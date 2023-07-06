Planning commission approves sporting clay facility on Bailey Road

The Rome Floyd Planning Commission voted to approve a special use permit for a sporting clay facility on Bailey Road Thursday afternoon in front of a packed house of the project's supporters. Adam Carey

The Rome Floyd Planning Commission voted to approve a special use permit for a sporting clay shooting facility at 725 Bailey Road Thursday afternoon in front of a large crowd of supporters of the project.

Multiple people spoke in favor of the project, many of them friends with the owner of the property, James "Jay" Colston, who coaches the clay shooting team at Unity Christian School.

"Our goal is to only have events for the first six to 18 months and then we'll see if we open it up to the public as a range," Colston said.

However, a few people who live near the property expressed concern with the possible sound of constant gunfire where they live, especially considering the project is a commercial enterprise.

The commission also discussed a request to rezone a property at 2524 North Broad street on the North Broad Extension from High-Density Traditional Residential and Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential.

The property is adjacent to the North Point subdivision, whose residents have spoken out against many of the newer projects in their area mainly because they feel the roads are dangerously narrow.

Commissioners expressed concern about the status of possible road improvements to North Broad extension, which the City of Rome has been discussing to improve for some time.

However Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick and Rome Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer informed the committee that plans to improve the road have been budgeted and are on the schedule, although specific dates were not given.

The request eventually received no recommendation, as members voted in a tie 5-5, to deny the request without prejudice.

The planning commission also voted to approve the following requests:

♦ The owner of two properties, at 9 and 15 Ross Street off North Broad requested a special use permit to build duplexes on the properties.

♦ At 1120 E. Second Ave., a request to rezone from from Community Commercial to High Density Traditional Residential was approved.

♦ Owners of a property on Addington Court off Addington Drive requested a change from Light Industrial to Suburban Residential as well as a special permit use for a manufactured home. The rezoning change to Suburban Residential was approved, however the special use permit for a manufactured home was denied.